Mini Mega Plus su premio pa awenochi lo ta AFls. 520.000.00, den un sorteo special

Awenochi, si Awenochi e premio di Mini Mega Plus lo ta AFls. 520.000,00 den un sorteo special debi cu mayan ta Diabierna Santo y no lo tin sorteo, ta pesey mes Lotto ta duna tur hende e chance aki pa gana e Mini Mega Plus awenochi cu 520 Mil pagando unicamente 7 Florin pa ticket of 370 mil pagando 5 Florin. Suerte, awe no ta Friday the 13th pero ta Thursday the 13 y pakiko no den Siman Santo. Pone bo liña na awa!