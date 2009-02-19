BREAST SURGICAL ONCOLOGIST JANE MENDEZ, M.D., FACS, JOINS MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE

MIAMI, FL – June 15, 2017 — Breast surgical oncologist Jane Mendez, M.D., FACS, joins the growing team of cancer specialists at Miami Cancer Institute, a part of Baptist Health South Florida, as Chief of Breast Surgery. Board certified by the American Board of Surgery and fellowship trained at New York's Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Mendez specializes in the treatment of breast cancer and performs all types of breast surgical procedures. She received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University and her medical degree from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York. She also completed a surgery residency at Mt. Sinai Hospital.



Prior to joining Miami Cancer Institute at the Baptist Hospital campus, Dr. Mendez gained extensive experience as a surgical oncologist at Boston Medical Center, where she served as president of the medical and dental staff. She also served as director of surgical clerkship and associate professor of surgery at Boston University School of Medicine.



Dr. Mendez joins a multidisciplinary breast cancer team at Miami Cancer Institute. That team is comprised of highly skilled breast cancer medical oncologists, breast cancer radiation oncologists, plastic surgeons who specialize in breast reconstruction, pathologists with expertise in breast cancer, breast cancer advanced practice providers, patient navigators, survivorship advanced practice providers, a fertility preservation team, and a cardio-oncology program.



“Dr. Mendez brings to Miami Cancer Institute expertise in surgical oncology, experience in clinical research and dedication to patient-centered care,” said Michael J. Zinner, M.D., founding CEO and executive medical director of Miami Cancer Institute. “Her significant training and skill in the diagnosis and treatment of benign and malignant breast disease enhances our multidisciplinary team and the level of care we provide our patients.”



Dr. Mendez has been widely published. She also has presented abstracts at numerous national and international symposiums and serves on the editorial board of the breast section of the Annals of Surgical Oncology.



Renowned for her patient care and advocacy, Dr. Mendez is passionate about educating patients and advancing breast cancer awareness and prevention, in the community and at national meetings. She was appointed to the governing board of Susan G. Komen, Massachusetts affiliate. She is also a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an active member of numerous professional societies, including the American Society of Breast Surgeons and the Society of Surgical Oncology.



About Miami Cancer Institute

Baptist Health South Florida is developing Miami Cancer Institute into a destination cancer center known for its leading clinical care, exceptional patient experience, advanced clinical research and state-of-the-art technology – including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean. To accelerate its mission of hope, caring and innovation, Miami Cancer Institute has announced plans to join the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, a dynamic partnership that will ultimately enable cancer patients to access potential breakthrough therapies in South Florida. For more information, visit MiamiCancerInstitute.com.



Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with seven hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children’s Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), nearly 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence. The not-for-profit, faith-based Baptist Health has approximately 16,000 employees and 2,300 affiliated physicians. Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF.