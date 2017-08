Purchase The Boogaard Travel Insurance and Win one of 3 prizes

1 Awg. 1000,- Travel Voucher

2 Night hotel stay for 4 in Aruba

3 Piece luggage set

How to participate?

All you need to do is purchase The Boogaard

Travel Insurance at Boogaard Assurantiën or our

partners between June 19th and August 31st 2017!

It’s that easy!

Winner will be announced Friday, September 1st 2017