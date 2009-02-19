Un toke di Gatsby Celebracion di fin di aña pa honra Playa Linda su empleadonan.

ORANJESTAD -- Un fiesta formal di Pasco cu un toke di “Gatsby”, a hasi e celebracion bon mereci pa Playa Linda Beach Resort su profesionalnan resaltante den e industria di hospitalidad. E celebracion di fin di aña, teni Diaranson ultimo den e Ballroom di Marriott, a estrena e glamour di “The Great Gatsby” hunto cu e momento prinicipal cual ta e premacion cu ta duna reconocimento na e “mihor di e mihornan”.

Despues di un otro aña exitoso durante cual Playa Linda Beach Resort a ricibi tanto honornan dentro di e industria como tambe comentarionan excelente for di huesped y miembronan, henter e team a ricibi elogio pa nan contribucionan inbalorable. Entre su asociadonan altamente califica, Playa Linda a duna honor special tambe na e empleadonan cu a briya den 2017, nombrando Mario Tromp, di Front Office, como “Nobato di Aña”; Ana Maria Hurtado Espinosa, di Engineering, como “Empleado di Aña”; Maureen Wong, di Accounting, como “Supervisor di Aña”; Luz Marina Duran, di Housekeeping a ricibi e premacion di “Star Award”; como Contratista di aña Rudolph Schloss di “Loss Prevention” y Reservations a wordo nombra como e Departamento di Aña.

“E ta un tarea dificil, tin biaha, pa determina e top honornan, como cu nos ta orguyoso y apreciativo di tur nos empleadonan cu a contribui na nan propio manera, pa un experiencia positivo pa nos huesped y miembronan,” asina Director di Recurso Humano Sulaika Kelly a splica. “Pero e aña aki, nos a wak cosnan fantastico den e departamento di Reservations, despues di a reforma e departamento completamente. Mario, Ana Maria y Maureen tabata escohencianan indudable, y Luz Marina ta sin mas un ‘Star’ despues di a logra e puntuacion mas halto di 94% riba un examen rigido pa ‘Certified Room Attendant’ na cuminsamento di e aña aki. Nos a dicidi tambe di extende nos premionan pa inclui ‘Contratista di Aña’, despues di a mira e logronan sobresaliente ehecuta pa Rudolph Schloss den departamento di Loss Prevention. Cada un di nos ganadornan di nos premionan pa 2017 a demostra di ta exceptional.”

Despues di e ceremonia di reconocimento a sigi cu e celebracion rondona pa conversacionan anima y henter un pista di baile pa move y baila riba musica y animacion di e banda D’licious, te den oranan laat di anochi. Empleadonan, Gerencia y hasta Presidente di e Hunta di “Playa Linda Cooperative Association”, Sra. Angela Guarino, kende tambe tabata presente a comparti un anochi inolvidabel pa pone e toke final na un aña remarkable den cual Playa Linda Beach Resort a keda un di Aruba su timesharenan faborito.

Touch of Gatsby

Year-end celebrations honor Playa Linda’s best

ORANJESTAD – A formal dinner affair, combined with a ‘touch of Gatsby’, provided a well-deserved celebration for Playa Linda Beach Resort’s outstanding hospitality professionals. The year-end event, held Wednesday in the Marriott Ballroom, featured Great Gatsby glamor and the highlight of an award ceremony that recognized the ‘best of the best’.

After another successful year, during which Playa Linda Beach Resort received both industry honors and rave reviews from guests and members, the entire team received praise for their invaluable contributions. Among its highly-qualified associates, Playa Linda also provided special mention to individuals who truly shined in 2017, naming Mario Tromp, from Front Office, as ‘Rookie of the Year’; Ana Maria Hurtado Espinosa, from Engineering, as ‘Employee of the Year’; Maureen Wong, from Accounting, as ‘Supervisor of the Year’; and Rudolph Schloss, of Loss Prevention, as ‘Contractor of the Year’; with Reservations named as ‘Department of the Year’. Additionally, Luz Marina Duran, of Housekeeping, was awarded the ‘Star Award’.

“It is a difficult task, sometimes, to determine top honors, as we are proud and appreciative of all our team members, who each contribute, in their own way, to a positive guest experience,” explains Human Resource Director Sulaika Kelly. “But this year, we saw great things from Reservations, after having reshaped the department entirely. Mario, Ana Maria and Maureen were natural choices, and Luz Marina is unquestionably a ‘star’ after having earned the high score, an exemplary 94%, on the stringent Certified Room Attendant exam earlier this year. We also decided to extend our awards to a Contractor of the Year, after seeing the excellent achievements Rudolph was able to accomplish within Loss Prevention. Each one of our 2017 winners proved exceptional.”

The awards ceremony was followed by further celebration as animated conversation, and a full dance floor, with live music provided by the D’licious band, continued on through the late evening hours. Employees, management and even Playa Linda Cooperative Association Chairman of the Board Angela Guarino, who was also present, each shared in a memorable evening to help cap a notable year in which Playa Linda Beach Resort remains one of Aruba’s favorite timeshare resorts.

