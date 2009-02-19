RESERVA DI DIVISA NETTO A SUBI Resumen di e Relato Mensual di December 2017

Desaroyo monetario

Den e luna di December 2017, e cantidad di placa den circulacion a subi cu Afl. 88,7 miyon te na Afl. 4.239,9 miyon, compara cu November 2017. Esaki a resulta for di crecemento den tanto e reserva di divisa netto como e activo domestico netto, di respectivamente Afl. 71,4 miyon y Afl. 17,3 miyon.



E subida den e reserva di divisa netto di e sector bancario a resulta for di compra netto di divisa for di publico (+Afl. 252,6 miyon), primordialmente relaciona cu entrada for di turismo, transferencia netto for di cuentanan den exterior di companianan local, otro inversion, servicio di transportacion y inversion directo. Esaki a wordo pa un gran parti mitiga cu benta netto di divisa na publico (-Afl. 181,3 miyon) principalmente relaciona cu importacion di mercancia, otro servicionan, transferencia coriente y e asina yama “income accounts”.



E expansion den e activo domestico netto ta debi na un aumento den transaccionnan no relata na credito (+Afl. 39,5 miyon), cual a wordo pa un gran parti mitiga pa un bahada den credito domestico (-Afl. 22,2 miyon). E subida den transaccionnan no relata na credito ta mas tanto relaciona cu un caida den otro debenan y transaccionnan di clearing. Credito domestico a disminui door di menos credito bancario netto na e sector publico (-Afl. 25,2 miyon), mientras cu credito bancario na e sector priva a subi (+Afl. 3,0 miyon)



E bahada den credito bancario netto na e sector publico ta debi principalmente na un aumento den depositonan di gobierno (+Afl. 32,6 miyon). E subida den credito bancario na e sector priva ta debi na mas hipoteca pa vivienda (+Afl. 5,8 miyon) y credito na empresa (+Afl. 3,3 miyon). Di otro banda, credito na consumidor a nota un bahada di Afl. 6,1 miyon.



Inflacion

E nivel general di prijs, cu ta wordo midi door di e indice di prijs di consumo, a registra un bahada di 0,3 porciento den e luna di December 2017, compara cu December 2016. E contribuyente principal na e caida aki ta e componente “Vivienda”, cual ta debi primordialmente na un reduccion den prijs di electricidad. Otro componentenan cu tambe a registra bahada ta e componentenan “Recreacion y Cultura”, “Mobilario” y “Paña y Sapato”. Di otro banda, e componentenan “Transporte” y “Restaurant y Hotel” a registra subida. Si exclui e componentenan di cuminda y energia for di e indice di prijs di consumo, inflacion a mustra un aumento di 0,2 porciento compara cu December 2016. Pa loke ta trata e promedio anual di e tasa di inflacion, esaki a keda mescos, esta un bahda di 0,5 porciento na December 2017, compara cu November 2017.

Turismo

Na December 2017, e cantidad di turista a registra 105.544 bishitante, cual ta 8.502 bishitante (+8,8 porciento) mas cu na December 2016. E crecemento aki a resulta principalmente door di un expansion den e mercado Norte Americano di 10.228 bishitante (+16,6 porciento), cual a wordo parcialmente mitiga pa un reduccion den e mercado Latino Americano di 2.000 bishitante (-8,1 porciento).



E subida den e mercado Norte Americano a resulta principalmente door di mas bishitante for di Merca (+9.302 bishitante of +16,7 porciento). E caida den e mercado Latino Americano a wordo causa primordialmente pa menos bishitante for di Venezuela (-3.506 bishitante of -22,9 porciento), parcialmente mitiga pa subidanan den bishitante for di Colombia (+742 bishitante of +18,2 porciento), Argentina (+534 bishitante of +40,8 porciento) y Brazil (+411 bishitante of +29,5 porciento).



E cantidad di turista crucero a registra un bahda di 1.867 bishitante of 1,9 porciento te na 98.775 bishitante na December 2017, compara cu December 2016. E cantidad di barconan a expande for di 47 na December 2016 pa 51 na December 2017.



Entrada di Gobierno

Na December 2017, entrada di gobierno a suma Afl. 143,1 miyon, cual ta Afl. 7,7 miyon mas compara cu e mesun luna di e aña anterior. Esaki a resulta for di un aumento den entrada di impuesto (+Afl. 39,6 miyon), cual a wordo pa un gran parti mitiga pa un bahada den entrada no relata na impuesto (-Afl. 31,9 miyon).

E subida den entrada di impuesto ta relata principalmente na mas impuesto riba ganashi (+Afl. 34,0 miyon), impuesto riba propiedad (+Afl. 4,2 miyon), e asina yama “overdrachtsbelasting” (+Afl. 2,7 miyon), impuesto riba entrada (+Afl. 1,9 miyon) y impuesto riba vehiculo di motor (+Afl. 1,1 miyon). E subidanan aki a wordo parcialmente mitiga pa menos impuesto riba salario (-Afl. 4,2 miyon) y impuesto riba importacion (-Afl. 1,5 miyon).



Banco Central di Aruba

22 Februari 2018



NET FOREIGN ASSETS INCREASED

Summary of the Monthly Bulletin of December 2017

Press Release



Monetary developments​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

In December 2017, money supply expanded by Afl. 88.7 million to Afl. 4,239.9 million, compared to November 2017, resulting from growth in both net foreign assets and domestic assets, of Afl. 71.4 million and Afl. 17.3 million, respectively.



The increase in the net foreign assets of the banking sector resulted from net purchases of foreign exchange of Afl. 252.6 million from the public mainly associated with foreign exchange revenue from tourism activities, net transfers from foreign accounts, other investments, transportation services and direct investments. This was largely offset by net sales of foreign exchange of Afl. 181.3 million to the public, mainly related to goods, other services, current transfers and income.



The expansion in the domestic component of the money supply was caused by a surge of Afl. 39.5 million in non-credit related balance sheet items, which was largely offset by an Afl. 22.2 million contraction in domestic credit. The surge in non-credit related balance sheet items was mostly related to a decline in other liabilities and clearing transactions. Domestic credit contracted due to the drop in the net claims of the banking sector on the public sector (-Afl. 25.2 million), while claims of the banking sector on the private sector increased (+Afl.3.0 million).



The decrease in the net claims of the banking sector on the public sector was mainly attributed to an increase in the deposits of the government of Afl. 32.6 million. The upturn in the claims of the banking sector on the private sector was attributed to expansions in housing mortgages (+Afl. 5.8 million) and loans to enterprises (+Afl. 3.3 million). Consumer credit, on the other hand, decreased by Afl. 6.1 million.



Inflation

The consumer price index (CPI) for December 2017 noted a 0.3 percent decrease year-over-year (YoY). The main contributor to this decline was the component “Housing”, which was mainly driven by a fall in electricity. Other components also noting decreases were “Recreation and Culture”, “Household Operation” and “Clothing and Footwear”. Conversely, the components “Transport”, and “Restaurant and Hotels” registered increases. Excluding the effect of food and energy, the core CPI rose by 0.2 percent (YoY). The 12-month average inflation rate remained unchanged at -0.5 percent in December 2017, compared to November 2017.

Tourism

In December 2017, the number of stay-over visitors amounted to 105,544, which is 8,502 visitors (+8.8 percent) more than in December 2016 (Chart 4). This growth was mainly due to the expansion in the North American market of 10,228 visitors (+16.6 percent), which was partially counterbalanced by a reduction in the Latin American market of 2,000 visitors (-8.1 percent).



The increase in the North American market was largely due to a rise in arrivals from the United States (+9,302 visitors or +16.7 percent). The decline in the Latin American market was mainly because of a reduction in arrivals from Venezuela (-3,506 visitors or -22.9 percent, partially mitigated by increases in visitors from Colombia (+742 visitors or +18.2 percent), Argentina (+534 visitors or +40.8 percent), and Brazil (+411 visitors or +29.5 percent).



The number of cruise visitors decreased by 1,867 passengers or 1.9 percent to 98,775 in December 2017, compared to December 2016. The number of ship calls expanded from 47 in December 2016 to 51 in December 2017.



Government

In December 2017, total government revenue amounted to Afl. 143.1 million, which was Afl. 7.7 million more than the same month of the previous year. This resulted from an increase in tax revenue of Afl. 39.6 million, which was largely offset by a contraction in nontax revenue of Afl. 31.9 million.



The upturn in tax revenue was mainly related to increases in profit tax (+Afl. 34.0 million), land tax (+Afl. 4.2 million), transfer tax (+Afl. 2.7 million), income tax (+Afl. 1.9 million) and receipt from motor vehicle fees (+Afl. 1.1 million). In contrast, decreases were registered in wage tax (-Afl. 4.2 million) and import duties (-Afl. 1.5 million).





Centrale Bank van Aruba

February 22, 2018

