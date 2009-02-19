Polis a core tras di chofer cu tabata bezig riba celular mientras ta stuur y ademas a haya holor di marihuana
Seccion: incidente
Diaranzon mainta un oficial di e brigada motoriza a capta momento cu un chofer tabata bezig cu su telefon mientras e tabata stuur banda di e pompstation na Seroe Blanco. Ora cu a logra par'e na e pompstation e oficial a haya holor fuerte di marihuana. Un inspeccion den e auto a haya un sakito y a confisca esaki. Como su e tabata djies un tiki a lague sigui bay pero prome cu esey e chofer mester a tende e scual di un letania y a haya un boet riba dje.