Banco Central di Aruba ta presenta e raport “Innovation Policy Framework 2030” na Gobierno di Aruba

Oranjestad – E siman aki Banco Central di Aruba (BCA) a presenta e raport "Innovation Policy Framework 2030", na Gobierno di Aruba, cual ta contene diferente recomendacion pa stimula nos economia. Durante e bishita oficial cerca Promer Ministro Wever-Croes, president di BCA, Sra. Jeanette R. Semeleer, a presenta “Isla Innovativo”.

“Nos ta contento di por ofrece e raport “Innovation Policy Framework 2030” na gobierno y comunidad di Aruba. E guía y roadmap aki a wordo desaroya a base di un analisis extenso di estudionan economico y diferente plan nacional di innovacion, ademas di diferente reunion, encuentro y ideanan di varios stakeholder den nos comunidad, cu a participa na e encuesta nacional “State of Innovation”, segun sra. Semeleer.

E plan di Isla Innovativo ta identifica oportunidadnan nobo pa Aruba pa innovacion y diversificacion economico, pa asina crea motornan nobo pa crecemento responsabel. Isla Innovativo ta duna contesta riba pregunta manera por ehempel: Con gobierno lo por sirbi nos comunidad y bishitantenan di forma mihor y mas eficiente? Cua inversionan lo mester haci awe pa por crea solucion duradero pa mañan? Con nos lo mester mehora nos productividad y fortalece nos resistencia pa adapta di forma continuo? Con nos por crea oportunidad pa e ingeniero digital of científico di datos cu aki cinco of diez aña tin diferente oportunidad y proyecto aki na Aruba?

Durante e reunion cu Promer Ministro Wever-Croes, Sra. Semeleer a expresa cu Aruba ta para na e crusada di transformacion digital. “Nos ta enfrentando un momento critico den nos desaroyo como un país joven, y nos tin e oportunidad y responsabilidad pa haci esaki di forma corecto. Nos mester tribi di pensa di forma grandi, y maneha innovacion di manera responsabel, incluso y flexibel. Inversionan den innovacion ya no ta un opcion mas. Innovacion a bira un mester pa por garantisa exito di Aruba den futuro”, segun sra. Semeleer.

Promer Ministro Wever-Croes a duna danki na BCA y presidente Semeleer pa lidera e iniciativa aki di innovacion nacional, sperando asina aki di por traha cu tur sector y instancia publico y priva riba caminda pa un isla innova cu ta basa riba conocimento y tecnología, y ancla den nos balornan.

Banco Central di Aruba ta desea di duna danki na tur hende y instancia cu a colabora riba Isla Innovativo, asina aki aportando nan tempo, conocimiento y experiencia durante varios reunion y tayer. E “Innovation Policy Framework 2030” ta disponibel riba website di BCA (http: //www.cbaruba.org).

***

Central Bank of Aruba presents “Innovation Policy Framework 2030”

to the Government of Aruba

Oranjestad – This week the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) presented its “Innovation Policy Framework 2030”, Isla Innovativo, to the Government of Aruba. During the official visit to Prime Minister Wever-Croes, the policy report was presented by the president of the CBA Mrs. Jeanette R. Semeleer.

“We are pleased to present the Innovation Policy Framework 2030 report to the Government of Aruba and our local stakeholder community. An extensive analysis of economic studies, national innovation agendas, and strategic plans was undertaken to support the recommendations in this innovation policy report. The development of the framework also takes into account ample feedback from the local stakeholder community gathered throughout various sessions, executive workshops, and The State of Innovation Survey”, according the President Semeleer of the CBA.

The report identifies many untapped opportunities for Aruba, and pathways to lead the region in differential competencies, thus creating new engines of responsible growth. Isla Innovativo explores many questions: How will our government institutions need to serve our citizens and visitors? What investments should we make today to create solutions for tomorrow’s problems? How can we improve productivity and strengthen resiliency? How can we create opportunities so that the data scientist or digital engineer that graduates five years from now has ten or more local job offers or exciting projects lined up?

During the official visit President Semeleer indicated that Aruba stands at the cross-roads of digital transformation. “We are at a critical juncture in our young nations’ history, and there is opportunity to get it right. It is time to think big when it comes to innovation in a responsible, inclusive and resilient manner. Investments in innovation are no longer optional. It is a strategic imperative to set Aruba for future success”, thus President Semeleer.

Prime Minister Wever-Croes thanked President Semeleer of the CBA for leading the national innovation initiative, and looked forward to working with the public and private stakeholders toward an Isla Innova that is driven by knowledge, and technology, anchored in strong Aruban values. The CBA would like to thank everyone who contributed their time, knowledge and expertise during various meetings, events and workshops. The Innovation Policy Framework 2030 is available on the homepage of the CBA (http://www.cbaruba.org).

***



Centrale Bank van Aruba presenteert “Innovation Policy Framework 2030”

aan de regering van Aruba

Oranjestad - Deze week heeft de Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) haar “Innovation Policy Framework 2030”, Isla Innovativo, aangeboden aan de regering van Aruba. Tijdens het officiële bezoek aan premier Wever-Croes werd het beleidsrapport gepresenteerd door de president van de CBA, mevrouw Jeanette R. Semeleer.

"We zijn verheugd om het rapport “Isla Innovativo” te presenteren aan de regering van Aruba en onze gemeenschap van belanghebbenden. Een uitgebreide analyse van economische studies, nationale innovatieagenda's en strategische plannen werd uitgevoerd om de aanbevelingen in dit innovatiebeleidsrapport te ondersteunen. De ontwikkeling van het innovatie beleidskader houdt ook rekening met de ideeën en feedback van de lokale gemeenschap verzameld tijdens verschillende sessies, workshops en “The State of Innovation Survey", aldus de president Semeleer van de CBA.

Het rapport identificeert nieuwe kansen voor Aruba en trajecten om de regio te leiden in verschillende competenties, waardoor nieuwe krachten voor verantwoorde groei en ontwikkeling worden gecreëerd. Isla Innovativo verkent vele vragen: hoe moeten onze overheidsdiensten onze burgers en bezoekers dienen? Welke investeringen moeten we vandaag doen om oplossingen te vinden voor de problemen van morgen? Hoe kunnen we de productiviteit verbeteren en de veerkracht vergroten? Hoe kunnen we kansen creëren zodat de data-wetenschapper of digitale ingenieur die over vijf jaar afstudeert, tien of meer lokale vacatures of spannende projecten op een rij heeft staan?

Tijdens het officiële bezoek gaf president Semeleer aan dat Aruba op het kruispunt van digitale transformatie staat. "We bevinden ons op een cruciaal moment in de geschiedenis van onze jonge naties en er is gelegenheid om het goed te doen. Het is tijd om groot te denken als het gaat om innovatie op een verantwoordelijke, inclusieve en veerkrachtige manier. Investeringen in innovatie zijn niet langer optioneel. Het is een strategische noodzaak om Aruba in te zetten voor toekomstig succes ", aldus mevrouw Semeleer.

Premier Wever-Croes bedankte President Semeleer van de CBA voor het leiden van het nationale innovatie-initiatief en keek uit naar de samenwerking met publieke en private belanghebbenden bij een Isla Innova die wordt aangedreven door kennis en technologie, verankerd in sterke Arubaanse waarden. De CBA wil graag iedereen bedanken die hun tijd, kennis en expertise heeft bijgedragen tijdens verschillende bijeenkomsten, evenementen en workshops. Het Innovation Policy Framework 2030 is beschikbaar op de webpagina van de CBA (http: //www.cbaruba.org).

***



