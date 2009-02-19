Banco Central di Aruba (BCA) ta publica su FINANCIAL SECTOR SUPERVISION REPORT 2017

BCA ta e unico autoridad di supervision di e sector financiero na Aruba. Den e rapport aki, cu ta legalmente obligatorio, BCA ta duna un bista di su actividadnan principal ehecuta y decisionnan mas importante tuma riba e tereno di maneho den e implementacion di e ordenansanan di supervision durante 2017, incluyendo e leynan pa preveni y combati labamento di placa y financiamento di terorismo. E rapport aki tambe ta describi e accionnan tuma pa sigui reforsa e marco legislativo y regulatorio. Tambe, tin un resumen di e desaroyonan reciente den e architectura internacional di supervision, como tambe un analisis di e desaroyonan principal den e sector financiero domestico.

Manera cu e tabata den e añanan anterior, e nucleo di BCA su actividadnan di supervision den 2017 a consisti di inspeccionnan periodicamente haci na e institucionnan bou supervision mes pa asina evalua e riesgonan mas grandi y e cumplimento cu e ley- y regulacionnan vigente, como tambe e vigilancia riba distancia (e asina yama "off-site surveillance"). E ultimo menciona ta inclui analisis di e rapportnan financiero cu e institucionnan bou supervision ta entrega periodicamente na BCA y e reunionnan bilateral teni cu e institucionnan bou supervision aki. Ora cu ta considera necesario, BCA ta aplica su instrumentonan di supervision pa enforsa cumplimento cu e ley- y regulacionnan di supervision. Ta tuma pasonan formal den casonan unda cu BCA ta identifica situacionnan di incumplimento cu e ley- y regulacionnan di supervision. E decision pa aplica e pasonan formal ta depende, entre otro, di e gravedad di e caso. Na 2017, a tuma diesdos (12) paso formal: den nuebe (9) caso a impone multanan administrativo y na tres (3) caso a emiti instruccion formal ("directive") pa asina remedia e deficiencianan cu a registra.

BCA ta implementa un enfoke basa riba riesgo, unda cu ta aloca e parti mas grandi di su recursonan di supervision na e institucionnan cu e perfil mas halto di riesgo (basa riba BCA su mesun evaluacion di riesgo). E enfoke aki, hunto cu BCA su maneho estricto di enforsa y su compromiso continuo pa cumpli cu e normanan mas halto y e mihor practica den e area di regulacion y supervision di e sector financiero, a bin ta instrumental den e mantencion di e solides y reputacion di e sector financiero di Aruba.

E rapport di supervision di e sector financiero ta indica tambe cu durante 2017 e sector financiero domestico a keda solido, lucrativo, y sumamente resistente na shocknan externo. E tasanan prudencial agrega di e sectornan bou supervision a keda den e margennan adecua. E tasa di prestamonan den un situacion di incumplimento (e asina yama "nonperforming loans ratio") di e banconan comercial a keda den margennan acceptabel, sumando na 4,0 porciento na final di 2017. Ademas, e "stress tests" haci riba e sector bancario domestico a demostra cu e asina yama "risk-

weighted capital ratio" y "prudential liquidity ratio", cualnan tabata 30,7 porciento y 28,6 porciento, respectivamente, na final di 2017, ta mas cu adecua pa por absorba shocknan externo significante.

Cu e bista pa sigui enforsa e marco di e prevencion y combatimento di labamento di placa y financiamento di terorismo como tambe pa prepara pa e proximo evaluacion di e Caribbean Action Task Force (CFATF) na 2020, BCA a haci un evaluacion propio basa riba e recomendacionnan di FATF di 2012 cualnan ta cay dentro di BCA su dominio pa asina identifica cualkier deficiencia cu por tin y pa asina traha riba un plan di accion pa por drecha e deficiencianan identifica. E ehercisio aki a revela cu tin un par di deficiencia cu lo mester wordo coregi, parcialmente door di enforsa y amplia e ordenansa estatal di prevencion y combatimento di labamento di placa y financiamento di terorismo como tambe e ley- y regulacionnan relaciona cu esaki.

E ampliacion di e red di supervision tambe a continua den 2017 cu e introduccion di e ordenansa di supervision di e mercado di balornan (e asina yama "Landsverordening toezicht effectenverkeer") como tambe e cambio den e ordenansa di supervision di e companianan di transferencia (e asina yama "Money Transfer Companies"), unda cu a extende e alcance di esaki te na e oficinanan di cambio di divisa. Tambe, tin otro proposicionnan legislativo den mira cu tambe lo expande e mandato di supervision di BCA den e area di e conducta di e mercado, incluyendo, pero no ta limita na, un proposicion legislativo cu lo regula credito na consumidor y un propuesta pa introduci un garantia di deposito ( e asina yama "deposit insurance scheme").

Den 2017, manera den e añanan anterior, BCA lo continua cu su esfuersonan pa sigui enforsa e marco regulatorio door di emiti guianan nobo of revisa e guianan existente. Akibou ta duna un bista en corto di e cambionan mas importante haci den 2017 of cu a inicia den 2017 den cuadro di e marco regulatorio.

1. Aumento di e rekisito minimo di solvencia pa institucionnan di credito

Entrante prome di januari 2017, BCA a aumenta e rekisito minimo di solvencia (e asina yama "minimum solvency requirement") pa banconan di 14 porciento pa 16 porciento. E aumento aki ta wordo considera necesario den luz cu Aruba su economia unilateral, como tambe e normanan yama "Basel III" cu a wordo emiti pa e "Basel Committee on Banking Supervision" cu ta exigi rekisitonan mas halto di capital y likides pa e banconan.

2. Aumento di e taza minimo di e asina yama ‘prudential liquidity ratio’ pa institucionnan di credito

Den cuadro di e normanan di Basel III, BCA a tuma e decision pa aumenta gradualmente e taza minimo di e asina yama ‘prudential liquidity ratio’ for di 15 porciento te na 20 porciento durante un periodo di tres (3) aña, cuminsando desde prome di januari 2018.

3. Publicacion di e documento di maneho riba e Maneho di Riesgo di Tecnologia pa Institucionnan di Credito

Na december 2017, BCA a emiti na e institucionnan di credito, pa consulta cu nan, un concepto di e documento di maneho tocante e maneho di riesgo di tecnologia pa institucionnan di credito. E documento di maneho aki ta presenta e principionan di maneho di riesgo como tambe e mihor practica den maneho di riesgonan tecnologico. E version final di e documento di maneho a wordo

publica na maart 2018 y a drenta na vigor dia prome di juli 2018, cu un periodo di transicion di diesdos (12) luna pa por cumpli cu e guia di maneho aki.

4. Emision di e documento di maneho intersectoral tocante maneho di riesgo di contractonan di servicio cu tercera

Na juli 2017, un concepto di e documento di maneho intersectoral tocante maneho di riesgo di contractonan di servicio cu tercera ("cross-sectoral policy paper on Risk Management for Outsourcing Arrangements") a wordo distribui pa consultacion. E concepto di e documento di maneho aki ta contene un lista di normanan di practica y maneho di contractonan di servicio cu tercera. E alcance y grado cu un institucion ta implementa e normanan aki lo mester ta den liña cu e indole di e riesgo y e materialidad di e servicio cu tercera. E version final di e documento di maneho a wordo publica na maart 2018 y a drenta na vigor dia prome di juli 2018, cu un periodo di transicion di diesdos (12) luna pa por cumpli cu e guia di maneho aki.

Pa conclui, e enforsamento estricto y consistente di e ley- y regulacionnan di supervision y di e prevencion y combatimento di labamento di placa y financiamento di terorismo den e transcurso di e ultimo añanan, a contribui na mantene un sistema financiero stabiel, cu bon reputacion y sano na Aruba. Tambe, a haci hopi na reenforsa e marco di supervision di e sector financiero, cu e bista pa mantene, riba un forma continuo, e normanan internacional den e area di supervicion di e sector financiero.

E FINANCIAL SECTOR SUPERVISION REPORT 2017 ta disponibel for di awe riba e website di BCA www.cbaruba.org.



Vandaag heeft de Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) haar FINANCIAL SECTOR SUPERVISION REPORT 2017 gepubliceerd.

De CBA is de aangewezen toezichthoudende autoriteit op de financiële sector in Aruba. In dit bij wet verplichte rapport wordt een overzicht van de belangrijkste in 2017 uitgevoerde activiteiten, alsook van de belangrijkste beleidsbesluiten die de CBA heeft genomen ter uitvoering van de diverse toezichtverordeningen, met inbegrip van de Landsverordening voorkoming en bestrijding witwassen en terrorismefinanciering. Tevens worden in dit rapport de belangrijkste acties beschreven die de CBA heeft ondernomen om het wet- en regelgevend toezichtkader verder te versterken. Daarnaast worden in hoofdlijnen de meest recente ontwikkelingen in de internationale toezichtarchitectuur en de meest saillante ontwikkelingen in de binnenlandse financiële sector behandeld.

Evenals in voorgaande jaren, bestonden in 2017 de kernactiviteiten met betrekking tot de toezichthoudende taken van de CBA uit het uitvoeren van periodieke on-site onderzoeken bij de onder toezicht staande instellingen ter beoordeling van de belangrijkste risico’s en de naleving van de vigerende wet- en regelgeving alsook doorlopende monitoring (“off-site surveillance”). De doorlopende monitoring omvat mede het beoordelen van de financiële- en toezichtrapportages die de onder toezicht staande instellingen periodiek bij de CBA moeten indienen, alsook het voeren van bilaterale gesprekken met deze instellingen. Waar dit nodig werd geacht, heeft de CBA haar toezichtinstrumentarium ingezet om naleving van de vigerende wetten en voorschriften af te dwingen. Indien de CBA een situatie van niet-naleving van wet- of regelgeving constateert, worden formele maatregelen overwogen. Het besluit om een formele maatregel te treffen hangt onder meer af van de ernst van de overtreding. In 2017 werden twaalf (12) formele maatregelen getroffen. In negen (9) gevallen werd een bestuurlijke boete opgelegd en in drie (3) gevallen werd een formele aanwijzing gegeven gericht op het verhelpen van de geïdentificeerde tekortkomingen.

De CBA hanteert een risico-gebaseerde aanpak, waarbij het grootste deel van haar toezicht-capaciteit wordt besteed aan instellingen met een hoog risicoprofiel (bepaald op basis van de interne risicobeoordeling door de CBA). Deze aanpak heeft, samen met het strikte handhavingsbeleid van de CBA en haar voortdurend streven om te voldoen aan de hoogste standaarden en “best practices” ten aanzien van de regulering en het toezicht op de financiële sector, bijgedragen aan het behoud van een zeer solide en reputabele financiële sector in Aruba.

Het financial sector supervision rapport laat duidelijk zien dat in 2017 de lokale financiële sector robuust, winstgevend en zeer bestendig is gebleven tegen externe schokken. De geaggregeerde prudentiële ratio's van de onder toezicht staande sectoren bleven binnen gezonde bandbreedtes.

De “nonperforming loan ratio” van de commerciële banken bewoog zich binnen acceptabele grenzen en bedroeg 4,0 procent per ultimo 2017. Voorts is uit de uitgevoerde stresstests bij de lokale commerciële banken gebleken dat de risico-gewogen solvabiliteitsratio en prudentiële liquiditeitsratio van respectievelijk 30,7 procent en 28,6 procent per ultimo 2017 meer dan toereikend was om significante externe schokken op te kunnen vangen.

Met het oog op een verdere versterking van het raamwerk ter voorkoming en bestrijding van witwassen en terrorismefinanciering (AML/CFT) en ter voorbereiding op de komende evaluatie van Aruba door de ‘Caribbean Financial Action Task Force’ (CFATF) in 2020, heeft de CBA een “gap-analyse” uitgevoerd vis-à-vis de FATF standaarden van 2012 die in haar domein vallen ter identificatie van mogelijke deficiënties en het opstellen van een actieplan ter redressering hiervan. Uit de gap analyse zijn enkele tekortkomingen naar voren gekomen die dienen te worden geredresseerd, deels door versterking en uitbreiding van de AML/CFT landsverordening en aanverwante wet- en regelgeving op dit gebied.

De uitbreiding van het toezichtnet werd in 2017 gecontinueerd met de invoering van de Landsverordening toezicht effectenverkeer en de wijziging van de Landverordening toezicht geldtransactiebedrijven, waarbij de reikwijdte werd uitgebreid naar geldwisselkantoren. Daarnaast bevinden zich enkele andere wetgevingsvoorstellen in de pijplijn, die ook het mandaat van de CBA op het gebied van gedragstoezicht zullen uitbreiden, waaronder een wetsvoorstel ter regulering van consumentenkrediet en een voorstel tot introductie van een depositogarantiesysteem.

Evenals in voorgaande jaren heeft de CBA zich ook in 2017 ingespannen om het toezichtraamwerk te versterken door middel van de uitgifte van nieuwe of gewijzigde richtlijnen. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste wijzigingen met betrekking tot het toezichtraamwerk:

1. Verhoging minimum solvabiliteitsratio voor kredietinstellingen

Ingaande 1 januari 2017 werd het minimum solvabiliteitsvereiste voor kredietinstellingen door de CBA verhoogd van 14 procent naar 16 procent. Deze verhoging werd noodzakelijk geacht in het licht van de eenzijdige Arubaanse economie alsook de Basel III standaarden, uitgevaardigd door het Bazels comité van toezichthouders voor het bankentoezicht, waarin hogere kapitaal- en liquiditeitsvereisten zijn neergelegd.

2. Verhoging minimum prudentiele liquiditeitsratio voor kredietinstellingen

In lijn met de Basel III standaarden werd door de CBA besloten om ingaande 1 januari 2018 de minimum prudentiele liquiditeitsratio gradueel, over een periode van 3 jaar, te verhogen van 15 procent naar 20 procent.

3. Publicatie policy paper “Technology Risk Management” voor kredietinstellingen

Ter consultatie werd in december 2017 een ontwerp beleidsrichtlijn voor kredietinstellingen op het vlak van ‘Technology Risk Management’ door de CBA uitgevaardigd. Dit beleidsdocument bevat risicobeheersingsprincipes en “best practice” standaarden met betrekking tot het managen van risico’s op het gebied van informatietechnologie. Het finale beleidsdocument werd uitgegeven in

maart 2018 en trad op 1 juli 2018 in werking, met een overgangstermijn van twaalf (12) maanden om aan deze beleidsrichtlijn te voldoen.

4. Publicatie cross-sectorale policy paper “Risk Management for Outsourcing Arrangements”

Ter consultatie werd in juli 2017 een sector-overschrijdend beleidsdocument voor uitbestedingsovereenkomsten uitgebracht. Deze concept-beleidsrichtlijn bevat een set aan standaarden gericht op een gezonde risicobeheersing van uitbestedingsovereenkomsten. De reikwijdte en mate van implementatie door een instelling van deze beleidsrichtlijn dient in overeenstemming te zijn met de aard van de gelopen risico’s en de materialiteit van de uitbestedingsovereenkomsten. Het finale beleidsdocument werd uitgegeven in maart 2018 en trad op 1 juli 2018 in werking, met een overgangstermijn van twaalf (12) maanden om aan deze beleidsrichtlijn te voldoen.

Ter afsluiting: de strikte en consistente handhaving van de toezicht- en AML/CFT wet- en regelgeving door de CBA heeft bijgedragen aan het behoud van een stabiel, reputabel en gezond financieel systeem op Aruba. Ook is veel werk verricht om de financiële toezichtarchitectuur te versterken, mede om voortdurend te voldoen aan de internationale standaarden op het gebied van het financiële sector toezicht.

Het FINANCIAL SECTOR SUPERVISION REPORT 2017 is vanaf vandaag beschikbaar op de website van de CBA www.cbaruba.org



Today the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) publishes its FINANCIAL SECTOR SUPERVISION REPORT 2017.

The CBA is the sole supervisory authority of the financial sector in Aruba. In this legally mandated report, the CBA provides an overview of the main activities it carried out and the principal policy decisions it took in 2017 to implement the supervisory ordinances, including the laws to prevent and combat money laundering and terrorist financing. The report also describes the main actions the CBA took to further strengthen the legislative and regulatory framework. In addition, the report outlines the recent developments in the international supervisory architecture, as well as the most salient developments in the domestic financial sector.

As in previous years, the CBA’s core supervisory activities in 2017 consisted of periodic onsite examinations conducted at the supervised institutions to assess key risks and compliance with the prevailing laws and regulations, and ongoing offsite surveillance. Offsite surveillance includes reviewing the mandatory periodic financial and regulatory reports that the supervised institutions file at the CBA and the bilateral meetings held with the supervised institutions. If and where deemed necessary, the CBA applies its supervisory toolkit to enforce compliance with the prevailing laws and regulations. If the CBA identifies a situation of noncompliance with the supervisory laws and regulations, formal measures are considered. The decision to apply formal measures depends, among other things, on the seriousness of the case. In 2017, twelve (12) formal measures were taken: an administrative fine was imposed in nine (9) cases, and formal directives were issued to remedy the identified deficiencies in three (3) cases.

The CBA implements a risk-based approach, whereby it allocates the largest part of its supervisory resources to the institutions with the highest risk profile (based on the CBA’s own risk assessment). This approach, together with the CBA’s strict enforcement policy and its ongoing commitment to comply with the highest standards and best practices in the area of financial sector regulation and supervision, has been conducive for maintaining a very solid and reputable financial sector in Aruba.

The financial sector supervision report also shows clearly that in 2017 the domestic financial sector remained robust, profitable, and highly resilient to external shocks. The aggregated prudential ratios of the supervised sectors stayed within sound ranges. The nonperforming loan ratio of the commercial banking sector was kept within acceptable ranges, standing at 4.0 percent at end-2017. Furthermore, the stress tests conducted on the domestic banking sector demonstrate that this sector’s risk-weighted capital ratio and prudential liquidity ratio, amounting to 30.7 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively, at end-2017 are more than adequate to absorb significant external shocks.

With a view to further strengthening the AML/CFT framework and preparing for the upcoming assessment by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) in 2020, the CBA conducted a gap analysis vis-à-vis the 2012 FATF recommendations that fall within its domain to identify any shortcomings and established a plan of action to address the defined shortcomings. The exercise revealed some weaknesses that need to be addressed, partly through the strengthening and broadening of the AML/CFT State Ordinance and related laws and regulations in this area.

The broadening of the supervisory net also continued in 2017 with the enactment of the State Ordinance on the Supervision of the Securities Business and the amendment to the State Ordinance on Money Transfer Companies extending the scope to money exchange offices. In addition, some other legislative proposals that also will expand the CBA’s supervisory mandate in the area of market conduct are in the legislative pipeline, including but not limited to a legislative proposal to regulate consumer credit and a proposal to introduce a deposit insurance scheme.

In 2017, as in previous years, the CBA continued its efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework by issuing new or revised guidelines. Below follows a brief overview of the main changes made or initiated in 2017 with regard to the regulatory framework.

1. Increase of the minimum solvency requirement for credit institutions

As of January 1, 2017, the CBA increased the minimum solvency requirement for banks from 14 percent to 16 percent. This increase was considered necessary in light of the one-sided economy of Aruba, as well as the Basel III standards issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision setting higher capital and liquidity requirements for banks.

2. Increase of the minimum prudential liquidity ratio for credit institutions

In line with the Basel III standards, the decision was made by the CBA to gradually increase the minimum prudential liquidity ratio from 15 percent to 20 percent over a period of three years, starting January 1, 2018.

3. Publication of a policy paper on Technology Risk Management for Credit Institutions

In December 2017, the CBA issued for consultation a draft policy paper on technology risk management for credit institutions. This policy paper sets out risk management principles and best practice standards on the management of technology risks. The final policy paper was released in March 2018 and entered into force on July 1, 2018, with a transitional period of twelve (12) months to comply with this policy guideline.

4. Issuance of a cross-sectoral policy paper on Risk Management for Outsourcing Arrangements

In July 2017, a draft cross-sectoral policy paper on risk management for outsourcing arrangements was distributed for consultation. This draft policy paper contains a set of standards on sound practices on risk management for outsourcing arrangements. The extent and degree to which an institution implements these standards should be commensurate with

the nature of the risks in, and the materiality of, the outsourcing arrangements. The final policy paper was issued in March 2018 and became effective on July 1, 2018, with a transitional period of twelve (12) months.

To conclude, the strict and consistent enforcement of the supervisory and AML/CFT laws and regulations over the years has contributed to maintaining a stable, reputable, and healthy financial system in Aruba. Also, much work has been done to strengthen the financial sector supervision architecture, also with a view to meeting on an ongoing basis the international standards in the area of financial sector supervision.

The FINANCIAL SECTOR SUPERVISION REPORT 2017 is available on the website of the CBA www.cbaruba.org as from today

