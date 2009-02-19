Banco Central di Aruba ta lansa oficialmente e serie nobo 2019 di biyetenan di florin

Despues di mas di 7 aña di preparacion intensivo y trabou duro, Banco Central di Aruba (BCA) awe a lansa officialmente e serie nobo 2019 di biyetenan di florin. Durante e evento aki, e Presidente di BCA, Jane Semeleer, a duna un presentacion di e trayectoria di BCA pa realisa e serie nobo 2019 di biyetenan di florin. Despues, señora Miriam Gonzalez, Directora Ehecutivo, y señora Penelope Tromp-Gomez, Manager di Division, a elabora riba e temanan escohi pa e serie nobo 2019 di biyetenan di florin, como tambe riba e caracteristicanan di siguridad. Durante e trayectoria aki, BCA a traha hopi di cerca cu diferente artistanan local, varios expertonan local y internacional di banconan central y asesornan di sector priva, como tambe e producente di biyete internacionalmente renombra, esta Crane Currency. BCA a expresa su gratitud y a presenta un muestra chikito di aprecio na e colaboradornan cu tabata presente.

Despues señora Semeleer a invita señora Evelyna Wever-Croes, Minister President di Aruba, y señora Xiomara Ruiz-Maduro, Minister di Finansas, Asunto Economico y Cultura, pa conhuntamente revela e diseñonan di e serie nobo 2019 di biyetenan di florin. E tema principal di e biyetenan aki ta “Bida na Aruba”, cu ta contene elementonan di e flora, fauna, herencia cultural, monumentonan, y lugarnan prominente di Aruba. Banda cu e diseñonan ta hopi colorido, e biyetenan ta contene tambe e caracteristicanan di siguridad mas avansa disponibel riba mercado.

Cu e introduccion di e serie 2019 di biyetenan di florin, BCA tin como obhetivo pa mantene e confiansa den e florin y contribui na e promocion di e caracter unico y beyesa di Aruba su flora, fauna, herencia cultura, monumentonan, y lugarnan prominente. Pa e futuro generacionnan por tambe sigui aprecia esakinan, ta di suma importancia pa continua cu e promocion di concientisacion di nos comunidad pa preservera y conserva esakinan na un forma adecua.

E cronologia di e emicion di e serie nobo 2019 di e biyetenan di florin ta lo siguiente:

• 3 di juni 2019

Emision oficial di e serie nobo 2019 di biyetenan di florin

• 4 di juni te cu 11 di augustus 2019

Co-circulacion di e serie di 2003 y e serie nobo di 2019 di biyetenan di florin (10 siman)

• 12 di augustus 2019

E serie 2003 di biyetenan di florin ta sali for di circulacion y no por wordo uza mas pa haci pago

• 4 di juni te cu 4 di december 2019

Por haci e cambio di e serie di 2003 pa e serie nobo di 2019 di biyetenan di florin solamente na e banconan comercial (6 luna)

• 5 di december 2019 te cu 12 di augustus 2049

Por hasi e cambio di e serie di 2003 pa e serie nobo di 2019 di biyetenan di florin solamente na e BCA (30 aña)

Den e lunanan benidero, BCA lo tene campañanan di informacion extensivo a traves di varios canalnan di comunicacion, manera corant, radio, television, y BCA su Facebook, Instagram y website pa asina duna e publico e informacionnan mas importante di e serie nobo 2019 di e biyetenan di florin. Ademas, BCA lo tene sesionnan di informacion pa gruponan selecta y lo duna materialnan informativo na e MFAnan, biblioteca nacional, scolnan, oficinanan di post, y banconan comercial. Pa cu e sesionnan di informacion, BCA lo publica e dianan, horario, y lugarnan den corantnan, como tambe riba BCA su Facebook, Instagram, y website.



De Centrale Bank van Aruba houdt de officiële lancering van de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten

Na meer dan 7 jaar van intensieve voorbereiding, hield de Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) vandaag de officiële lancering van de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten. Tijdens dit evenement gaf de President van de CBA, mevrouw Jane Semeleer, een korte presentatie over het traject dat de CBA heeft gevolgd voor het realiseren van de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten. Nadien spraken mevrouw Miriam Gonzalez, directeur, en mevrouw Penelope Tromp-Gomez, divisiemanager, over de thema's die werden gekozen voor de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten, evenals de veiligingskenmerken die daarin zijn opgenomen. Tijdens dit traject heeft de CBA nauw samengewerkt met verschillende lokale kunstenaars, diverse lokale en internationale experts van andere centrale banken en adviseurs uit de particuliere sector, evenals de internationaal gerenommeerde bankbiljettenproducent Crane Currency. De CBA sprak haar dankbaarheid uit en presenteerde een kleine blijk van waardering aan de aanwezige personen die hun medewerking hebben verleend aan dit project.

Mevrouw Semeleer nodigde hierna mevrouw Evelyna Wever-Croes, minister-president van Aruba, en mevrouw Xiomara Ruiz-Maduro, minister van Financiën, Economische Zaken en Cultuur, uit om gezamenlijk de ontwerpen van de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten te onthullen. Het hoofdthema van deze bankbiljetten is "Leven op Aruba", met elementen van de Arubaanse flora, fauna, cultureel erfgoed, monumenten en bezienswaardigheden. Afgezien van de zeer kleurrijke ontwerpen bevatten deze bankbiljetten ook de meest geavanceerde veiligingskenmerken die op de markt beschikbaar zijn.

Met de introductie van de bankbiljettenserie 2019 wil de CBA het vertrouwen in de florin behouden en bijdragen aan de promotie van de uniekheid en schoonheid van de flora, fauna, het culturele erfgoed, monumenten en bezienswaardigheden van Aruba. Opdat toekomstige generaties dit ook kunnen waarderen, is het van het grootste belang om bij voortduring het publieke bewustzijn te bevorderen met het oog op een adequate instandhouding en conservering hiervan.

De tijdlijn voor de uitgifte van de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten is als volgt:

• 3 juni 2019

Officiële uitgifte van de nieuwe 2019 serie florin bankbiljetten

• 4 juni – 11 augustus 2019

Co-circulatie van de 2003-serie en de nieuwe 2019 serie florin bankbiljetten (10 weken)

• 12 augustus 2019

De 2003 serie florin bankbiljetten worden uit circulatie gehaald en zijn niet langer wettig betaalmiddel

• 4 juni – 4 december 2019

Omwisseling van de 2003-serie florin bankbiljetten voor de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten, alleen mogelijk via de commerciële banken (6 maanden)

• 5 december 2019 – 12 augustus 2049

Omwisseling van de 2003-serie florin bankbiljetten voor de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten, alleen nog mogelijk via de CBA (30 jaar)

In de komende maanden zal de CBA uitgebreide informatiecampagnes voeren via verschillende mediakanalen, zoals kranten, radio's, tv en CBA’s Facebook, Instagram en website, om het algemene publiek belangrijke informatie te verstrekken over de nieuwe 2019-serie florin bankbiljetten. Verder zal de CBA informatiebijeenkomsten houden voor specifieke doelgroepen en verstrekt ze informatiemateriaal bij de MFA's, de nationale bibliotheek, scholen, postkantoren en commerciële banken. Met betrekking tot de informatiesessies zal de CBA de data, tijden en locaties in de lokale kranten publiceren, evenals op Facebook, Instagram en de website van de CBA.

The Central Bank of Aruba holds the official launch of the new 2019 series florin banknotes

After more than 7 years of intense preparation, today the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) held the official launch of the new 2019 series florin banknotes. During this event, the President of the CBA, Mrs. Jane Semeleer, gave a brief presentation on the journey of the CBA towards realizing the new 2019 series florin banknotes. Afterwards, Mrs. Miriam Gonzalez, Executive Director, and Mrs. Penelope Tromp-Gomez, Division Manager, elaborated on the themes chosen for the new 2019 series florin banknotes, as well as the security features contained therein. During this journey, the CBA worked in close cooperation with several local artists, various local and international experts from central banks and private sector consultants, as well as the internationally renowned banknote producer Crane Currency. The CBA expressed gratitude and presented a small token of appreciation to those present.

Hereafter Mrs. Semeleer invited Mrs. Evelyna Wever-Croes, Prime Minister of Aruba, and Mrs. Xiomara Ruiz-Maduro, Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs, and Culture, to jointly unveil the designs of the new 2019 series florin banknotes. The main theme of these banknotes is “Life in Aruba”, containing elements of the Aruban flora, fauna, cultural heritage, monuments, and landmarks. Apart from the very colorful designs, these banknotes also contain the most advanced security features available on the market.

With the introduction of the 2019 banknote series, the CBA aims to maintain confidence in the florin and contribute in promoting the uniqueness and beauty of Aruba’s flora, fauna, cultural heritage, monuments, and landmarks. For future generations to be able to appreciate this as well, it is of utmost importance to continue to promote public awareness for the adequate preservation and conservation hereof.

The timeline for the emission of the new 2019 series florin banknotes is as follows:

• June 3, 2019

Official emission of the new 2019 series florin banknotes

• June 4 - August 11, 2019

Co-circulation of the 2003 series and the new 2019 series florin banknotes (10 weeks)

• August 12, 2019

The 2003 series florin banknotes is taken out of circulation and is no longer legal tender

• June 4 – December 4, 2019

Exchange of the 2003 series for the new 2019 series florin banknotes only at the commercial banks (6 months)

• December 5, 2019 – August 12, 2049

Exchange of the 2003 series for the new 2019 series florin banknotes only at the CBA (30 years)

In the coming months, the CBA will conduct extensive information campaigns through various media channels, such as newspapers, radios, TV, and CBA’s Facebook, Instagram and website in order to provide the public at large with important information about the new 2019 series florin banknotes. Furthermore, the CBA will hold information sessions for targeted groups and will provide information materials at the MFA’s, the national library, schools, post offices, and commercial banks. With regard to information sessions, the CBA will publish the dates, times and venues in the local newspapers, as well as on CBA’s Facebook, Instagram and website.