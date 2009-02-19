Conferencia di bibliotecanan den Caribe ta trece diferente exhibitor Access and opportunity for all





Dialuna awor Association of Caribbean University, Research and Institutional Libraries (ACURIL) ta tene su conferencia aki na Aruba di dia 2 pa 6 di juni 2019. Esaki ta tuma lugar na Renaissance Convention Center. Durante conferencia ta focus riba e Sustainable Development Goals (UN agenda 2030). Tema di e conferencia ta ‘Access and opportunity for all: Caribbean Libraries, Archives and Museums supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals’.

Exhibitors

Den espacio grandi di Renaissance Convention Center tur e oradornan ta trece nan bista y experencia pero e conferencia tambe ta trece un grupo di companianan for di diferente pais cu ta ofrece nan producto y servicio na bibliotecanan y centronan di informancion den Caribe Den e Exhibitors pavilion ta presente cu nan servicio: BMJ, Cambridge University Press, DOTLIB, EBSCO, ELSEVIER B.V., Emerald Publishing Ltda, E-Technology Solutions Corp., Gale A Cengage Company, GO | School for Information, IEEE Xplore Digital Library, IOP Publishing, ITMS GROUP, KARGER PUBLISHERS, NEJM Group, OCLC, Oxford University Press, Project MUSE, ProQuest & Ex Libris, SAGE Publishing, Springer Nature, Wiley Online Library y Wolters Kluwer.

Nan ta ofrece un otro aspecto di e mundo di Informacion. Sin esakinan y tambe e sponsornan e conferencia lo no ta posibel. Hunto nan ta trece informacion tocante investigacion, databanks, online libraries, publicacion, revistanan internacional, lifelong learning, software pa bibliotecanan, Information sources, fuentenan di informacion (medico), bibliotecanacion digital, curso pa empleado di biblioteca.

Tambe por conta den e Exhibitors Pavilion cu presencia di UN information Centre for the Caribbean Area, miranado e tema di e conferencia cu ta trata e metanan pa desaroyo sostenibel di Nacionnan Uni.