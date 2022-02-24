E cambio di sigaria pa e productonan di e asina yama ‘heated tobacco’ tin menos efecto dañino riba corto plaso.

“

Within days after switching from cigarettes to heated tobacco products, the body is exposed to lower

levels of CO, producing an average of 98% less CO compared to cigarettes,” says the study, published by

the American Association for Cancer, which further reveals that participants who switched from cigarettes

to heated tobacco products saw a significant drop in CO levels measured in the blood after only 24 hours

of switching.

That reduction was almost the same as the reduction observed for those who quit smoking.

Improved cholesterol levels Smoking cigarettes changes the way the body metabolizes cholesterol, usually reflected by a decrease in good cholesterol in the body. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) is known as “good cholesterol,” because this protein picks up cholesterol and other molecules in the body and transports them to the liver

(and certain other organs) to be removed from the body. Higher HDL values are associated with a lower risk of

atherosclerosis.

In contrast, LDL (low-density lipoprotein) is known as “bad cholesterol” that contributes to the plaque

buildup. After three to six months of switching completely to the heated tobacco product, “good”

cholesterol levels improve compared to continuous smoking.

In studies conducted by PMI, participants who switched from cigarettes to heated tobacco products saw their levels of biomarkers of exposure to harmful chemicals present in tobacco smoke reduce and the level of “good cholesterol” (HDL) increased, reducing the risk of plaque buildup. After six months, participants who switched showed a 3.09 mg/dL increase in their HDL. “This increase approached the levels found in people who quit smoking,” the study

reveals

.

Better breathing and lung function decline begins to normalize Lung function naturally declines gradually as we age, but smoking accelerates this process. With time, the toxicants in smoke can damage the lungs to the point where they can’t stretch properly. The lungs can become inflamed and as a result, less air flows into and from the lungs. Quitting smoking can reduce the rate of decline compared to continued smoking.

After six months of switching completely to heated tabaco products, users can experience better

breathing compared to continued smoking, due to different factors, one of them being the fact that less

mucus is produced. In the PMI Exposure Response Study (Published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers

& Prevention), the clinical data shows a statistically significant improvement at the six-month mark

among those who switched completely compared to those who continued to smoke cigarettes.

Decreased oxidative stress and inflammation Oxidative stress, which occurs when the

re is an elevated level of highly reactive (oxidant) molecules in cells, is involved in the development of cardiovascular disease, dementia, chronic inflammation, and aging. Cigarette smoke increases oxidative stress because it has a high level of oxidants, thus reducing antioxidant defenses. “Quitting smoking helps reduce oxidative stress,” explains

Doctor Yocasta Gil.

“In our Exposure Response Study, after three to six months of switching completely to heated tobacco

products, oxidative stress decreased compared to continued smoking. Although this measurement was