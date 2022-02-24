E cambio di sigaria pa e productonan di e asina yama ‘heated tobacco’ tin menos efecto dañino riba corto plaso.

Den e ultimo añanan, a desaroya productonan alternativo na e sigarianan pa e humadonan adulto cu, di
un of otro forma, lo a sigui huma. Opta pa e productonan aki ta miho cu sigui huma pasobra nan no ta
kima e tabaco, cu ta e causa principal di e dañonan crea door di humamento.
“Poco dianan despues di pasa di e sigarianan pa e productonan asina yama ‘heated tobacco’, e curpa ta
wordo exponi na nivelnan mas abao di CO, produciendo un averahe di 98% menos di CO compara cu e
cigarianan, un estudio ta bisa, publica pa e Asociación Americana del Cáncer”, cu e participantenan cu a pasa di e sigarianan pa e productonan asina yama ‘heated tobacco’, a mira un bahamento significante di
e nivelnan di CO midi den sanger despues di solamente 24 ora di cambio. E reduccion aki tabata casi
igual na e reduccion observa cerca esnan cu a stop di huma.
Mehoracion di e nivelnan di colesterol Huma sigaria ta cambia e manera cu e curpa ta metabolisa e colesterol, locual usualmente ta refleha den un disminucion di colesterol bon den e organismo. E HDL (lipoproteina di densidad halto) ta conoci como “colesterol bon”, pasobra e proteina aki ta recoge colesterol y otro moleculenan di e curpa y ta
transportanan pa e higra ( y algun otro organonan) pa eliminanan for di e organismo. E balornan mas halto di HDL ta wordo asocia na un menor riesgo di aterosclerosis (verkalking di bo adernan).
Contrario na esaki, LDL (lipoproteina di densidad abao) ta conoci como e “colesterol malo” y ta contribui na e acumulacion di calki. Despues di tres a seis luna di cambia completamente pa e asina yama ‘heated
tobacco’, e nivel di e colesterol “bon” ta mehora compara cu e humamento di sigaria continuo.
Estudionan realisa pa PMI, e participantenan cu a cambia e sigaria pa e productonan di e asina yama
‘heated tobacco’, a nota con nan nivelnan di biomacadonan di exposicion na e substancianan kimico a
reduci y e nivel di e “colesterol bon” (HDL) a subi, reduciendo e riesgo di acumulacion di calki. Despues
di seis luna, e participantenan cu a cambia a mustra un aumento di 3,09 mg/dL den nan HDL. “E
aumento aki ta acerca e nivelnan encontra den personanan cu a stop di huma”, e estudio ta revela.
Respira miho y e declinacion di e funcion di pulmon ta cuminsa normalisa
E funcion di pulmon ta disminui di manera natural y gradual a medida cu nos ta bira mas grandi, pero e
sigaria ta acelera e proceso aki. Cu tempo, e huma toxico por daña e pulmonar hasta na e punto cu nan
no por span corectamente mas. E pulmonan por inflama y, como resultado, menos aire por pasa pa y for
di e pulmonan. Stop di huma por reduci e velocidad di deterioracion compara cu sigui huma sigaria.
Despues di seis luna di e cambia completo pa productonan di e asina yama ‘heated tobacco’, e
usuarionan por experencia un miho respiracion compara cu e hecho di a sigui huma, debi na diferente
factornan, un di cual ta e hecho cu e ta produci menos slijm. Den e estudio PMI Exposure Response
(publica den Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention), e datonan clinico ta mustra un
mehoracion estadistica significante na seis luna entre esnan cu a cambia por completo compara cu
esnan cu a sigui huma sigaria.
Disminucion di e stress oxidativo y e inflamacion E stress oxidativo, cu ta wordo produci ora cu tin un nivel eleva di moleculenan altamente reactiva (oxidantenan) den e celulanan, ta implica den e desaroyo di enfermedadnan cardiovascular, demencia, inflamacion cronico y biehesa. E huma di sigaria ta aumenta e stress oxidativo paso e tin un nivel halto di oxidantenan, loke ta reduci e oxidantenan defensivo. “Stop di huma ta yuda reduci e stress oxidativo”,
dokter Yocasta Gil ta splica. “Den nos estudio Exposure Response study, despues di tres a seis luna di
cambio completo pa e asina yama productonan ‘heated tobacco’, e stress oxidativo a disminui compara
sigui huma. Aunke e midi aki no tabata estadisticamente significante, a nota un tendencia cla na e
reduccion di stress oxidativo compara cu e hecho di sigui huma”, dokter Gil ta continua.
Similar, despues di tres a seis luna, e inflamacion relaciona cu humamento a disminui den esnan cu a
cambia completamente pa e productonan ‘heated tobacco’, compara cu esnan cu a sigui huma.
“Cambia sigaria pa un producto sin huma nunca lo ta miho pa salud cu stop di huma y bandona
completamente e productonan cu ta contene nicotina. E investigacion cu ta wordo exponi aki, ta
demostra cu e cambio pa productonan sin huma por reduci e dañonan di huma compara cu e consumo
di sigaria continuo y e impacto door di e cambio den e salud di un persona ta acumula durante tempo. E
informacion aki ta e rason pa loke nos ta apoya nos afirmacion di cu stop di huma ta e miho opcion, y pa
esnan cu no por of no ta den e condicionan pa stop di huma, cambia pa un producto sin huma cu e
profiel di reduci daño, respalda pa ciencia, ta e miho opcion cu sigui huma sigaria”, Gil ta conclui.
“
Within days after switching from cigarettes to heated tobacco products, the body is exposed to lower
levels of CO, producing an average of 98% less CO compared to cigarettes,” says the study, published by
the American Association for Cancer, which further reveals that participants who switched from cigarettes
to heated tobacco products saw a significant drop in CO levels measured in the blood after only 24 hours
of switching.
That reduction was almost the same as the reduction observed for those who quit smoking.
Improved cholesterol levels Smoking cigarettes changes the way the body metabolizes cholesterol, usually reflected by a decrease in good cholesterol in the body. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) is known as “good cholesterol,” because this protein picks up cholesterol and other molecules in the body and transports them to the liver
(and certain other organs) to be removed from the body. Higher HDL values are associated with a lower risk of
atherosclerosis.
In contrast, LDL (low-density lipoprotein) is known as “bad cholesterol” that contributes to the plaque
buildup. After three to six months of switching completely to the heated tobacco product, “good”
cholesterol levels improve compared to continuous smoking.
In studies conducted by PMI, participants who switched from cigarettes to heated tobacco products saw their levels of biomarkers of exposure to harmful chemicals present in tobacco smoke reduce and the level of “good cholesterol” (HDL) increased, reducing the risk of plaque buildup. After six months, participants who switched showed a 3.09 mg/dL increase in their HDL. “This increase approached the levels found in people who quit smoking,” the study
reveals
.
Better breathing and lung function decline begins to normalize Lung function naturally declines gradually as we age, but smoking accelerates this process. With time, the toxicants in smoke can damage the lungs to the point where they can’t stretch properly. The lungs can become inflamed and as a result, less air flows into and from the lungs. Quitting smoking can reduce the rate of decline compared to continued smoking.
After six months of switching completely to heated tabaco products, users can experience better
breathing compared to continued smoking, due to different factors, one of them being the fact that less
mucus is produced. In the PMI Exposure Response Study (Published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers
& Prevention), the clinical data shows a statistically significant improvement at the six-month mark
among those who switched completely compared to those who continued to smoke cigarettes.
Decreased oxidative stress and inflammation Oxidative stress, which occurs when the
re is an elevated level of highly reactive (oxidant) molecules in cells, is involved in the development of cardiovascular disease, dementia, chronic inflammation, and aging. Cigarette smoke increases oxidative stress because it has a high level of oxidants, thus reducing antioxidant defenses. “Quitting smoking helps reduce oxidative stress,” explains
Doctor Yocasta Gil.
“In our Exposure Response Study, after three to six months of switching completely to heated tobacco
products, oxidative stress decreased compared to continued smoking. Although this measurement was
not statistically significant, there was a clear tendency to reduce oxidative stress compared to continued
smoking.” , Dr. Gil continued.
Similarly, after three to six months smoking-related inflammation decreased in those who switched
completely to heated tobacco products, compared to those who continued to smoke.
“Switching from cigarettes to a smokeless product will never be better for your health than quitting
smoking and giving up nicotine-containing products altogether. The research discussed here
demonstrates that switching to smoke-free products can reduce the harms of smoking compared to
continued cigarette use, and that the impact of the change on a person’s health adds up over time. This
information is why we support our claim that quitting smoking is the best option, and for those who are
unable or unable to quit smoking, switching to a smokeless product with a science-backed harm reduction
profile is a better option than continuing to smoke cigarettes.”, concludes Gil.