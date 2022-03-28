LIAM SEAN KELLY & THE LATE ROMANCES – ENCORE CONCERT AT CAS DI CULTURA

Artist Liam Sean Kelly announced an encore concert at Aruba’s National Theatre, Cas di Cultura, on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 . Liam is performing with his band, The Late Romances, as they gear up to head into the studio with Canadian producer Wayne Hawthorne of Click Track Audio.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at Cas di Cultura‘s box office, or at Alfie’s In Aruba for 35 AFL.