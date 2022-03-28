LIAM SEAN KELLY & THE LATE ROMANCES – ENCORE CONCERT AT CAS DI CULTURA

Artist Liam Sean Kelly announced an encore concert at Aruba’s National Theatre, Cas di Cultura, on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 . Liam is performing with his band, The Late Romances, as they gear up to head into the studio with Canadian producer Wayne Hawthorne of Click Track Audio.
Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at Cas di Cultura‘s box office, or at Alfie’s In Aruba for 35 AFL.
KEY DATES & LINKS
– Saturday, April 2, 2022 Liam Sean Kelly is a guest singer at The Bar & Backyard by Patio 15‘s upcoming Tribute to Queen concert.
– Friday, April 8, 2022 Liam Sean Kelly & The Late Romances will be headlining at Aruba’s premiere rock ‘n’ roll club, Café Chaos on .
– Liam Sean Kelly’s ‘Perfect Cigarettes’ music video has been released online & through Digicel’s D’Music App. The music video, produced & directed by Wolff & Co Studios, can be viewed here.
– The band’s recently-filmed set for the “Get Up, Stand Up, & Keep Up” Prins Bernhard/Cultuurfonds-funded broadcast, can be viewed on their YouTube Channel.
THE LATE ROMANCES ARE:
– Serghio Jansen on lead guitar
– Rhæ Waves on guitar & vocals
– Marco Henriquez on drums
– Alex Bowen on bass guitar
– Xavi Waves on vocals & synth/keys
SOCIALS – Facebook – Liam Sean Kelly Official
WEBSITE – www.liamseankelly.com
BOOKINGS – amal@secretagentmanmusic.com