Session informativo pa boluntarionan/ Information session for volunteers/ Informatiesessie voor vrijwilligers

Abo ta entre 18 y 30 aña di edad? CEDE Aruba ta ofrece hobennan e oportunidad pa haci trabao boluntario na Europa. Un bon oportunidad pa desaroya bo mes. Dialuna april 4 nos ta organisa un session informativo na Biblioteca Nacional.

Un shelter pa cachonan special y lobos, actividadnan cu personanan cu limitacion mental of yuda cu cushina den un compania di catering. Esaki ta projectnan na Grecia, Spaña y Hulanda, cu International Youth Projects di CEDE Aruba tin.

Nos por manda hobennan in April, Juni y September 2022. Por traha boluntario pa 2, 6 of 10 lunanan. Con largo ta depende di e boluntario mes y tambe di e project.

CEDE Aruba ta financia via European Solidarity Corps (ESC). International Youth Projects ta assisti y guia e boluntarionan.

Dialuna April 4 di 4.30pm pa 6.30pm e team di International Youth Projects lo ta na Biblioteca Nacional Oranjestad (sala Diamante) pa duna un presentacion tocante e projectnan. Nos kier invita hobennan pa e session informativo, pa scucha con abo por biaha pa Europe pa haci trabow boluntario.

Mas informacion? Riba CEDE Aruba website www.cedearuba.org/international-youth-projects, manda un email pa euyouth@cedearuba.org of manda Whatsapp 732-6333.

Information session for volunteers

Are you between 18 and 30 years old? CEDE Aruba offers young adults the opportunity to go to Europe to do volunteer work. A great opportunity for personal development. Come to our information session on Monday April 4 in the National Library.

Taking care of sheep dogs, organizing activities for people with a mental disability or learning to cook in a catering company. These are projects in Greece, Spain and the Netherlands, and International Youth Projects of CEDE Aruba is looking for volunteers.

The starting dates are in April, June and September 2022. Volunteers can go for 2 months, 6 months or 10 months. This will be discussed with the host abroad.

CEDE Aruba supports financially, through the European Solidarity Corps (ESC). International Youth Projects selects and guides the volunteers from Aruba.

On Monday April 4 from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm the International Youth Projects-team will give a presentation about these projects in the National Library in Oranjestad (zaal Diamant).

Come and hear how you can fly to Europe soon to volunteer.

More information? Check the CEDE Aruba website www.cedearuba.org/international-youth-projects, send an email to euyouth@cedearuba.org or send a Whatsapp to 732-6333.

Informatiesessie voor vrijwilligers

Ben je tussen de 18 en 30 jaar? CEDE Aruba biedt Arubaanse jongeren de mogelijkheid om naar Europa te gaan, om vrijwilligerswerk te doen. Een geweldige kans voor persoonlijke ontwikkeling. Kom naar onze informatiesessie op maandag 4 april in de Nationale Bibliotheek.

Het verzorgen van schaapshonden, activiteiten organiseren voor personen met een geestelijke beperking of leren koken in een cateringbedrijf. Dit zijn projecten in Griekenland, Spanje en Nederland, waarvoor International Youth Projects van CEDE Aruba vrijwilligers zoekt.

De startdata zijn in april, juni en september 2022. Vrijwilligers kunnen zich voor 2 maanden, 6 maanden of 10 maanden inzetten. De periode gaat in overleg met de host in het buitenland.

CEDE Aruba ondersteunt financieel, via het European Solidarity Corps (ESC). International Youth Projects selecteert en begeleidt de vrijwilligers vanuit Aruba.

Op maandag 4 april van 16.30 tot 18.30 uur geeft het International Youth Projects-team in de Nationale Bibliotheek in Oranjestad (zaal Diamante) een presentatie over deze projecten.

Maak gebruik van deze informatiesessie om binnenkort naar Europa te kunnen vliegen.

Meer informatie? Kijk op de website van CEDE Aruba, www.cedearuba.org/international-youth-projects, stuur een e-mail naar euyouth@cedearuba.org of stuur een Whatsapp naar 732-6333.