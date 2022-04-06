Contract nobo pa avion y helicopter di Wardacosta Caribe Hulandes

Wardacosta Caribe Hulandes ta sera contract nobo pa helicopter y pa e avionnan Dash-8 di patruya. En conecion ku e contractnan ku ta bai vense, a traha ultimo añanan riba ekipo nobo pa accionan di reconosemento aereo y busceda y rescate. Durante e prome cuartal di 2022 e contractnan a keda firma.

Ku e compania Canades PAL Aerospace Ltd y esun Hulandes Jet Support B.V. e contract pa e avionnan di patruyahe Dash-8 ta keda alarga. E dos helicopternan nobo pa search and rescue (SAR) lo keda entrega pa e compania Britániko Bristow Helicopters Limited. Ku ambos contract Wardacosta ta sigura su mes durante e dies añanan ku ta bini di aeronavenan ku sensornan y medionan di comunicacion di haltu calidat.

E helicopternan nobo ta keda entrega, sigun ta spera, den curso di 2023. E avionnan ya ta den uso, pero prome ku cuminsá ku e contractnan nobo e ekipo lo pasa den un modernisacion extenso. E ekipo nobo ta hopi adecua pa tareanan di investigacion, supervision y rescate riba laman. Wardcosta Caribe Hulandes ta contento ku e contract nobo nan. Defensa su departamentu di Materieel en Organisatie (DMO) a soru pa e ‘aanbesteding’.

Nieuwe contracten vliegtuigen en helikopters Kustwacht Caribisch gebied



Kustwacht Caribisch gebied sluit nieuwe contracten voor SAR-helikopters en de Dash-8 patrouillevliegtuigen. In verband met de aflopende contracten is er de afgelopen jaren gewerkt aan nieuwe materieel voor luchtverkenning, zoek- en reddingsacties. In het eerste kwartaal van 2022 werden de contracten getekend.

Met het Canadese bedrijf PAL Aerospace Ltd en het Nederlandse Jet Support B.V. wordt een nieuwe contract gesloten voor de Dash-8 patrouillevliegtuigen. De twee nieuwe SAR-helikopters worden geleverd door het Britse bedrijf Bristow Helicopters Limited. Met beide contracten verzekert de Kustwacht zich de komende tien jaar van luchtvaartuigen met hoogwaardige sensoren en communicatiemiddelen.

De nieuwe helikopters worden naar verwachting in de loop van 2023 geleverd. De vliegtuigen zijn reeds in gebruik, maar ondergaan voor aanvang van het nieuwe contract een uitgebreide modernisering. Het nieuwe materieel is zeer geschikt voor reddingsacties op zee, opsporings- en toezichthoudende taken. De Kustwacht Caribisch gebied is blij met de nieuwe contracten. Defensie Materieel en Organisatie (DMO) verzorgde de aanbesteding.

New contracts aircrafts and helicopters Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard

Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard closes new lease contracts for the helicopters and the current patrol aircrafts. In connection with the expiring contracts, for the last years work has been done for new equipment for aerial reconnaissance and search and rescue. During the first quarter of 2022 the contracts were signed.

With the Canadian Company PAL Aerospace Ltd and the Dutch Jet Support B.V. the contract for the Dash-8 patrol aircrafts is extended. The two new SAR-helicopters will be delivered by the British Company Bristow Helicopters Limited. With both contracts the Coast Guard ensures herself for the coming ten years of aircrafts with high quality sensors and means of communication.

The new helicopters, as expected, will be delivered during the year 2023. The aircrafts are already in use, but before starting off with the contracts, the aircrafts will undergo an extensive modernization. The new material is very suitable for search and surveillance tasks and rescue operations on sea. The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is very happy with the new contracts. Defence took care of the tender.