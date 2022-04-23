Aruba Airport Authority N.V. and Wings of Hope contributing to Earth Day 2022  

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) and Wings of Hope (WoH) are proud to be contributing to the Aruban Community on Earth Day 2022.

Today marks the 52nd annual Earth Day and is recognized as a day to shed light on the ongoing and emerging global environmental concerns and the importance of change in human behavior and how everyone can contribute towards protecting the environment. Sustainability is one of AAA’s strategic pillars being a guiding principle for the company. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are anchored in the purpose, vision, values, and strategies of the organization.

This year’s Earth Day theme is “Invest in our Planet” and based on SDG 15 Life on Land, AAA is proudly contributing to the environment through two very important projects. AAA has partnered up with Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA) for the development of their “Cas di Cultivo”, an integral part of their Flora Biodiversity Enhancement & Climate Resilient Program which was officially inaugurated on April 22, 2022. This program entails the cultivation of native and endemic flora species, that in the future will be planted in a closed off botanical garden network, which will be created and maintained by FPNA to serve as haven for local flora and fauna and as an example of sustainable gardening practices. As part of WoH’s Environment/Sustainable Airport Community goal, WoH organized a beach cleanup on Saturday April 23, 2022 in the morning together with Scrubble Bubbles with more than 75 participants from the Airport Community, Grupo Scout Ora Ubao, family members and friends who helped clean the area at Rincon Beach. AAA would like to especially thank ABC Project Venture for providing a large waste container at the location where participants were able to dispose of the waste collected.

AAA hopes to positively influence other companies to also take steps towards making a difference in the Aruban Community.

Aruba Airport Authority N.V. y “Wings of Hope” ta contribui na Earth Day 2022

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) y Wings of Hope (WoH) ta orguyoso di por contribui na e comunidad di Aruba riba Earth Day 2022.

Awe ta marca e di 52 aña di Earth Day y ta reconoci como un día pa enfoca riba e preocupacionnan cu tin andando of iniciando rond di mundo, e importancia pa un cambio den e comportamento humano y con tur persona por contribui na e medio ambiente. Sostenibilidad ta un di AAA su pilarnan strategico cu lo sirbi como guia pa e compania. E Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) di Nacionnan Uni ta ancra den AAA su proposito, vishon, balornan y strategianan di e organisacion.

E tema pa e aña aki ta “Invest In Our Planet”, y basa riba e SDG 15 Bida riba Tera, AAA ta orguyoso di por contribui na e medio ambiente dor di dos proyecto importante. AAA a partner up cu Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA) pa e desaroyo di e Cas di Cultivo, cu ta un parti importante di FPNA su Biodiversity Enhancement & Climate Resilient Program cu a wordo inaugura oficialmente riba April 22, 2022. E programa aki ta ensera e cultivacion di flora nativo y endemico cu den futuro lo wordo planta den un jardin botanico cu lo wordo crea y manteni pa FPNA y lo sirbi como un refugio pa flora y fauna local pero tambe como ehempel di practicanan sostenible di jardineria. Como parti di e meta “Environment/Sustainable Airport Community, WoH a organiza un beach cleanup Diasabra April 23, 2022 mainta hunto cu Scrubble Bubbles cu mas di 75 participante di e Airport Community, Grupo Scout Ora Ubao, famia y amistadnan cu a yuda hasi e area di Rincon Beach limpi. AAA kier a gradici ABC Project Venture pa a pone un baki grandi pa colecta sushedad na e lugar y asina tur participante por a tira e sushi cu nan a colecta afor.

AAA ta spera di por influencia otro companianan positivamente pa tambe tuma stapnan pa hasi un diferencia den e comunidad di Aruba.