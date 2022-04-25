Turista bao influencia di substancia tabata bula dilanti autonan banda di Citgo na L.G. Smith blvd. pic.twitter.com/0o0gafCcQR
— Reportero24 (@AWE24) April 25, 2022
Diadomingo anochi a drenta varios informe cu tin un persona ta bula dilanti autonan pasando na altura di e pompstation di Citgo riba L.G. Smith blvd, mesora a dirigi un patruya na e sitio. Net ora e patruya tabata yegando a mira cu e individuo aki tabata bula dilanti e autonan. Mesora polis a bay atende y a nota cu aki ta trata di un turista cu lo ta bao influencia di un of otro substancia. Pa su mesun seguridad y di otronan polis a bay warda cun’e pa asina haya sa pakiko exactamente e tabata haciendo di bula dilanti e autonan pasando.