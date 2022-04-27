Awe Pop-Up Store a Pop-Up habri bek cu prijsnan di 15 te 35 Florin.

Awe Pop-Up Store a habri bek. E ta un outlet store. Ta bende tur cos di 15 florin te 35 florin. Paña di dama y awor tambe tshirt pa cabayero di size small te XXXXL. Riba e video por wak tur loke tin y cada biaha nan ta saca cos nobo. E ta den John G emanstraat dilanti LUCKY! pic.twitter.com/lRHK7ffpng
— Reportero24 (@AWE24) April 27, 2022
