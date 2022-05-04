TUI Airways Flight welcomed with water cannon salute with over 300 passengers on board: TUI Airways Limited restarts one weekly service between London Gatwick (LGW) and Aruba (AUA)

TUI Airways Flight welcomed with water cannon salute with over 300 passengers on board pic.twitter.com/Iym36BPXtZ — Reportero24 (@AWE24) May 5, 2022

ORANJESTAD – TUI Airways Limited, BY-002 was greeted with water cannon salute at Aeropuerto Internacional Reina Beatrix (AUA Airport) on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. The aircraft was welcomed to commemorate service resumption between the United Kingdom and Aruba.

“There are exciting things happening at AUA Airport and airlines are paying attention. TUI Airways Limited was a terrific partner prior to the pandemic, and we are pleased they are returning, offering nonstop flights from the lively capital of the United Kingdom London to the insanely beautiful beaches for Aruba”, AUA Airport, CEO, Joost Meijs said in a statement.

TUI Airways Limited resumed its nonstop summer seasonal service between London’s Gatwick International Airport and AUA Airport after more than two years. Gatwick Airport is the second-busiest airport by total passenger traffic in the UK, after Heathrow Airport, and was the eight-busiest airport in Europe.

The TUI Airways Limited (formerly ThomsonFly, First Choice Airways and Thomson Airways) fly direct to selected long haul destinations on the 787 Dreamliner – a state-of-the-art jet that’s changing the future of flying. This revolutionary plane uses 20% less fuel than today’s mid-sized commercial aircraft and new technology means it generates up to 60% less noise during take-off and landing. Thanks to its composite structure and revolutionary engines, the plane is more fuel-efficient and emits less CO2 – about 20 per cent less carbon on a flight from Britain to America.

The TUI Airways Limited flight will depart weekly from London Gatwick at 10.15 a.m. and arriv at 14:50 p.m. Aruba local time. The return flight departs Aruba at 16.50 p.m. and arrives at London Gatwick at 06.50 a.m. (+1 day). Passengers will travel on a Boeing 787-900.

What to expect on TUI’s London Gatwick Aruba flight. The Boeing 787-900 has 345 seats 282 Economy and 63 Premium. The 787-9 configuration features LED lighting throughout the aircraft and is equipped with windows 30 percent larger than conventional airplanes and instead of blinds, passengers can use a dimmer switch to control the tint of the window.

‘We’re delighted to be returning to Aruba as part of our summer 2022 programme. Aruba is the perfect destination for those looking to unwind and explore some of the Caribbean’s best beaches. Customers can choose from a selection of luxury, boutique hotels with a range of board types, the perfect setting to relax and explore’, said Richard Sofer, Commercial & Business Development Director at TUI.

‘After two very challenging years for our tourism industry – and that of destinations around the world – we are delighted to be welcoming our partner TUI back to the island. TUI has been a great supporter of Aruba over the years, and their return is exciting for the island, our hoteliers, and others in the hospitality industry. We extend a warm and safe welcome to TUI guests, and we look forward to giving them a memorable and well-deserved sunshine break this summer’ Aruba Tourism Authority CEO, Ronella Croes, commented.