

Aweró abo tin bo propio eksposishon di foto den Rijksmuseum?

Dokument Nederland

Ta organisá e konkurso di foto Document Nederland Junior, spesialmente pa alumnonan di skol sekundario i studiantenandi MBO. E konkurso akí ta kana pareu ku e proyektoDocument Nederland. For di 1975 Rijksmuseum ta pidi unfotógrafo Hulandes ta trese un tema aktual den imágen. Huntue fotonan akí ta forma un imágen di Hulandes durante añanan. E aña akí Rijksmuseum a pidi fotógrafo Sharelly Emanuelson pa trese e tema durabilidat i konsekuenshanan di kambio dei klima riba e komunidat. No solamente na Hulanda, sino tamberiba e seis islanan den Reino.

Fotógrafo

Sharelly Emanuelson ta un fotógrafo, produktor di pelíkula i un artista plástiko ku a lanta na Kòrsou i Aruba, nasí for di mayornan Arubano i Sürnameo. El a logra su bachelor den media oudiovisual na Hogeschool voor de Kunsten Utrecht i un master den Investigashon Artístiko na Koninklijke Academie na Den haag. Na 2020 el a risibí e Premio Charlotte Köhler (un premio di stimulashon pa e talento hóben te 35 aña, ku Prins Bernard Cultuurfonds ta entregá) i e Volkskrant Beeldende Kunst Publieksprijs.

Den último añanan su obranan riba nivel internashonal a risibímas popularidat i el a eksponé esakinan entre otro na Hulanda, Suisa i Cuba. Emanuelson ta usa pelíkula, video, instalashon ifotografia komo medio pa ekspresá i komuniká su ideanan, eksperiensia i sintimentunan tokante kultura, patrimonio, restonan kolonial, komportashon i relashonnan den bidadiario.

Den su obra e ta investigá loke e ta sinti i mira komo persona karibense. Su obra ta realístiko i soñadó a la bes. E loke ta usual e ta hasi partikular i ta kuestioná na un manera fini,asuntunan manera kolonialismo i e problemátika di klima.

Resiklá

E enkargo pa Document Nederland riba kua Sharelly ta enfoká, no ta dirigí riba desaroyonan ku ta bisto, manera e promé parkenan solar i e kantidat di mulinan di bientu ku ta oumentando supstansialmente, sino e durabilidat ku kuahendenan ta praktiká doméstikamente: re-utilisashon di materia prima, atendementu ku awa, separashon di shushi, ménos komementu di karni i e resiklahe di paña òf otromaterial.

Kon e desaroyo akí ta hinká den otro na Hulanda, i riba e islanan karibense?

Ku e proyekto akí Rijksmuseum ta rekolektá imágennanfotográfiko importante di temanan sosial den Reino Hulandes ita duna asina un imágen di Reino atraves di tempu.

Tin planiá pa tene un eksposishon di un selekshon di obranan den Sèptèmber 2022.

Konkurso pa hóbennan

Awor e konkurso pa hóbennan.

Diariamente nos ta wòrdu inundá ku imágennan, pa nos mirabon i saka mas informashon for di e imágennan, nos porpraktiká. Kontamentu di kuenta virtual i alfabetisashon visual ta tópikonan ku ta dunando mas i mas atenshon den skolnan. Bo por siña bastante di esakinan poniendo man na obra kufotografia dokumental. Bo por konta un historia ku foto. Rijksmuseum a hasi di esaki un konkurso, Document Nederland Junior.

Tema

Separá shushi, restorá kos of re-utilisá nan. Konsiente òfinkonsientemente nos kosnan ta haña un di dos bida. Kada un di nos ta atendé di forma diferente ku durabilidat. Kiko abo ta hasi ku bo shushi? Bo ta hiba glasnan na e baki di kolektá glasòf hustamente bo ta warda tur bo bòternan ‘pasobra bo ke bai hasi algu kuné’? Kon bo alrededor ta atendé ku kosnan ku porusa bon i duna un di dos bida?

Esaki ta algu ku ta durando generashonnan kaba, òf ta te namomentu ku a bini mas atenshon pa durabilidat den notisia ipolítika? Alumnonan por reflekshoná na nan mes forma tokante e temanan akí. Rijksmuseum ta invitá tur hende: ‘Laganos wak pa medio di fotonan konm bo ta atendé ku re-utilisashon di kosnan’. Nan ta pidí bo pa bo ta krítiko den esei. Kon porehèmpel bo isla ta atendé ku resiklahe? Esei ta e mihóforma? Kon abo ta kere ku nos por atendé mas mihó posibelku nos kosnan i shushi ku no ta útil mas ?

Kiko bo por gana?

Un hurado profeshonal i e públiko via di scholieren.com ta selektá esnan ku hasi e mihó serienan. E dies nominadonan ta haña invitashon pa dos masterclass bou di guia di fotógrafoSharelly Emanuelson i ekspertonan di Rijksmuseum. Komoresultado ku nan obra ta bai den un eksposishon na Rijksmuseum.

Durante di e apertura dia 23 di Sèptèmber ta anunsiáfinalmente e ganadónan. Nan por kana huntu ku fotógrafoSharrely Emanuelson. Banda di esei e ganadó for di enseñansaavansá ta haña un enkargo di fotografia di scholieren.com i e ganadó for di MBO ta risibí un tarea di pasantia di Rijksmuseum. Naturalmente ta tuma medida, dado kaso un studiante di un di e islanan gana, pa e por sigui e masterclass ie dia sin sita anterior òf pa ta presente na e inougurashon.

Partisipashon

Por partisipá mandando un seri di sinku foto promé ku 6 di yüni 2022 via e wèpsait di Rijksmuseum ku un splikashonkòrtiku. Por saka e fotonan ku un tefefòn pero porehèmpeltambe ku un kámara. E failnan no mester ta demasiado chikíni tampoko mas ku 10MB.

Riba 11 di Yüni lo publiká kua di e dies partisipantenan a selektá pa e dos masterclassnan. Den e masterclassnan akí e alumnonan lo haña feedback di nan obra serka e fotógrafo di Document Nederland Sharelly Emanuelson. Nan lo siña mas di e kolekshon di foto di Rijksmuseum i e artenan di e trabou. Den e di dos masterclass e dies partisipantenan ta siña mas tokante kon pa hasi un eksposishon i nan por tene nan propioekposishon huntu ku tekstonan di eksposishon.

E hurado ta skohe for di e dies partisipantenan un ganadó. E ganadó por bai traha un dia huntu ku e fotógrafo i ta haña un pasantia di seis luna ouspisiá pa Departamentu di Públiko iEdukashon di Rijksmuseum pa prepará e siguiente edishon di Document Nederland Junior.

Durante di apertura di Document Nederland ta anunsiá e ganadó i tur hende por mira e eksposishon.

www.rijksmuseum.nl/docnljr

Nota pa redakshon, no pa publikashon

Fotó: Sharelly Emanuelson

Document Nederland 2022

Rijksmuseum

Pa mas informashon por tuma kontakto ku

Merel Brugman

m.brugman@rijksmuseum.nl

Saskia Luckmann-Meijer

saskiameijer@hotmail.com

+31612778448 (whats app)

Hang jij straks in het Rijksmuseum met je eigen fototentoonstelling?

Document Nederland

Speciaal voor middelbare scholieren en mbo-studenten organiseert het Rijksmuseum de fotowedstrijd Document Nederland Junior. Deze wedstrijd loopt gelijk met het project Document Nederland. Sinds 1975 vraagt het Rijksmuseum elk jaar aan een Nederlandse fotograaf om een actueel thema in beeld te brengen. Bij elkaar vormen deze foto’s een beeld van Nederland door de jaren heen. Dit jaar heeft het Rijksmuseum aan fotograaf Sharelly Emanuelson gevraagd het thema duurzaamheid en de gevolgen van klimaatverandering en de impact hiervan op de samenleving in beeld te brengen. Niet alleen in Nederland, maar ook op de zes eilanden van het Koninkrijk.

Fotograaf

Sharelly Emanuelson is een fotograaf, filmmaker en beelden kunstenaar die opgroeide op Curaçao en Aruba geboren uit Arubaanse en Surinaamse ouders. Ze haalde een bachelor in audiovisuele media aan de Hogeschool voor de Kunsten Utrecht en een master in Artistic Research aan de Koninklijke Academie in Den Haag. Ze is in 2020 winnaar van de Charlotte Köhler (een aanmoedigingsprijs voor jong talent tot 35 jaar die wordt uitgegeven door het Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds) en de Volkskrant Beeldende Kunst Publieksprijs. De afgelopen jaren heeft haar werk op internationaal niveau steeds meer bekendheid gekregen en exposeerde ze in onder meer Nederland, Zwitserland en Cuba. Emanuelson gebruikt film, video, installaties en fotografie als media om haar gedachten, ervaringen en gevoelens rondom cultuur, erfgoed, koloniale overblijfselen, gedrag en relaties in het dagelijks leven uit te drukken en communiceren. In haar werk onderzoekt ze wat ze voelt en ziet als Caribisch persoon. Haar werk is realistisch en dromerig tegelijk. Ze maakt het alledaagse bijzonder en stelt op een geraffineerde manier zaken als kolonialisme en klimaatproblematiek aan de kaak.

Recyclen

De opdracht voor Document Nederland waar Sharelly zich op focust, richt zich niet op de -in het oog springende-ontwikkelingen, zoals de eerste gerealiseerde zonneparken en het aantal windmolens dat substantieel toeneemt, maar duurzaamheid zoals die bij mensen thuis wordt doorgevoerd: hergebruik van grondstoffen, goed omgaan met water, afval scheiden, het eten van minder vlees en het recyclen van klerenof andere materialen. Hoe ziet deze ontwikkeling eruit, in Nederland, en op de Caribische eilanden?

Met dit project verzamelt het Rijksmuseum belangrijke fotografische beelden van maatschappelijke thema’s in het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden en geeft daarmee een beeld van het Koninkrijk door de jaren heen. Een tentoonstelling van een selectie van de werken staat voor september 2022 op de planning.

Wedstrijd voor jongeren

En nu de wedstrijd voor jongeren. We worden dagelijks overspoeld door beelden maar goed te kijken en meer informatie uit deze beelden oppakken, kan je trainen. Visual story telling en visuele geletterdheid zijn onderwerpen waar op school meer en meer aandacht aan wordt besteed. Je kunt er ook veel van leren door er zelf aan de slag te gaan met documentairefotografie. Je kunt een verhaal vertellen met foto’s. Het Rijksmuseum heeft er een wedstrijd van gemaakt, Document Nederland Junior.

Thema

Afval scheiden, dingen repareren of hergebruiken. Bewust of onbewust krijgen onze spullen een tweede leven. We gaan allemaal op een andere manier om met duurzaamheid. Wat doe jij met je afval? Breng jij het glas naar de glasbak of bewaar je juist alle potjes ‘omdat je er nog iets mee wilt doen’? Hoe gaat jouw omgeving om met spullen die nog best een tweede leven kunnen gebruiken? En is dit al generaties lang zo, of sinds er meer aandacht is voor duurzaamheid in het nieuws en de politiek? Leerlingen kunnen op hun eigen manier reflecteren op deze thema’s. Het Rijksmuseum roept iedereen op: ‘Laat ons in foto’s zien hoe jij omgaat met het hergebruiken van spullen’. Ze vragen je daarin kritisch te zijn. Hoe gaat jouw eiland bijvoorbeeld om met recycling? Is dat de beste manier? Hoe denk jij dat we het beste kunnen omgaan met onze afgedankte spullen en afval?

Wat kan je winnen?

De makers van de tien beste series worden geselecteerd door een vakjury en door het publiek via scholieren.com. De tiengenomineerden worden uitgenodigd voor twee masterclasses onder begeleiding van fotograaf Sharelly Emanuelson en experts van het Rijksmuseum. Met als resultaat dat hun werk wordt getoond in een tentoonstelling in het Rijksmuseum.Tijdens de opening op 23 september worden de tweeuiteindelijke winnaars bekend. Zij mogen een dag meelopen met fotograaf Sharelly Emanuelson. Daarnaast krijgt de winnaar uit het voortgezet onderwijs een foto-opdracht van scholieren.com en wint de winnaar van het mbo een stageopdracht van het Rijksmuseum. Speciale voorzieningen worden natuurlijk getroffen als een leerling van de eilanden wint zodat het mogelijk wordt gemaakt de masterclass en meeloopdag te volgen of bij de opening aanwezig te zijn.

Meedoen?

Meedoen kan door vóór 6 juni een serie van vijf foto’s in te sturen via de website van het Rijksmuseum met een korte toelichting. De foto’s kunnen met een telefoon gemaakt zijn maar bijvoorbeeld ook met een fototoestel. De bestanden moeten niet al te klein en ook niet meer dan 10 MB zijn.

Op 11 juni wordt kenbaar gemaakt welke tien deelnemers geselecteerd worden voor twee masterclasses. In deze masterclasses krijgen de leerlingen feedback op hun werk van de fotograaf van Document Nederland; Sharelly Emanuelson. Ze leren meer over de fotocollectie van het Rijksmuseum en de kneepjes van het vak. In de tweede masterclass leren de tien deelnemers meer over het maken van een tentoonstelling en stellen zij hun eigen tentoonstelling samen inclusief tentoonstellingsteksten.

De jury kiest uit de tien geselecteerde deelnemers een winnaar. De winnaar mag een dag op pad met de fotograaf en krijgt een half jaar stage aangeboden op de afdeling Publiek & Educatie van het Rijksmuseum om de volgende editie van Document Nederland Junior voor te bereiden. Tijdens de opening van Document Nederland wordt de winnaar bekend gemaakt en kan iedereen de tentoonstelling bezichtigen.

www.rijksmuseum.nl/docnljr

Voor de pers

Foto’s vrij te gebruiken ovv

foto: Sharelly Emanuelson

Document Nederland 2022

Rijksmuseum

Vragen?

Merel Brugman

m.brugman@rijksmuseum.nl

Saskia Luckmann-Meijer

saskiameijer@hotmail.com

+31612778448 (whats app)

Will you soon have your own photo exhibition in the Rijksmuseum?

Document Nederland

Especially for high school students and MBO students, the Rijksmuseum is organizing the photo contest: Document Nederland Junior. This competition runs parallel to the Document Nederland project. Every year since 1975, the Rijksmuseum has asked a Dutch photographer to portray a current theme. Together these photos form an image of the Netherlands over the years. This year, the Rijksmuseum hasasked photographer Sharelly Emanuelson to portray the theme of sustainability and consequences of climate change and its impact on society. Not only in the Netherlands, but also on the six islands of the Kingdom.

Photographer

Sharelly Emanuelson is a photographer, filmmaker and visual artist who grew up in Curaçao and Aruba from Aruban and Surinamese parents. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in audio-visual media from the Utrecht School of the Arts and a master’s degree in Artistic Research from the Royal Academy in The Hague. She is the 2020 winner of the Charlotte Köhler (an incentive prize for young talent up to the age of 35, issuedby the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds) and the VolkskrantBeeldende Kunst Publieksprijs (Visual Arts Audience Award). In recent years, her work has become increasingly well known internationally and she has exhibited in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Cuba, among other countries. Emanuelsonuses film, video, installations and photography as media to express and communicate her thoughts, experiences and feelings about culture, heritage, colonial remains, behaviour and relationships in everyday life. In her work, she explores what she feels and sees as a Caribbean person. Her work is realistic and dreamy at the same time. She makes the everyday special and exposes issues such as colonialism and climate issues in a sophisticated way.

Recycle

Sharelly’s approach to the assignment for Document Nederland is not to focus on the eye-catching developments, such as the first realized solar parks and the number of wind turbines that are increasing substantially, but on sustainability as it is implemented in people’s homes: reusing raw materials, handling water well, separating waste, eating less meat and recycling clothes or other materials. What does this development look like, in the Netherlands and on the Caribbean islands?

With this project, the Rijksmuseum collects important photographic images of social themes in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, thereby providing a picture of the Kingdom throughout the years. An exhibition of a selection of the works is planned for September 2022.

Contest for young people

And now the contest for young people. Every day we are flooded with images, but you can train yourself to look closely and to pick up more information from these images. Visual storytelling and visual literacy are topics that are increasingly being paid attention to at school. You can also learn a lot from it by doing documentary photography yourself. You can tell a story with photographs. The Rijksmuseum has turned it into a contest: Document Nederland Junior.

Theme

Separating waste, repairing things or reusing them. Consciously or unconsciously, our things get a second life. We all deal with sustainability in different ways. What do you do with your waste? Do you take the glass to the bottle bank or do you keep all the jars ‘because you still want to do something with them’? How does your environment deal with items that could use a second life? And has this been the case for generations, or since more attention has been paid to sustainability in the news and politics? Students can reflect on these themes in their own way. The Rijksmuseum calls on everyone: ‘Show us in photos how you deal with the reuse of things’. They ask you to be critical about it. For example, how does your island deal with recycling? Is that the best way? How do you think we can best deal with our discarded goods and waste?

What can you win?

The creators of the ten best series are selected by a jury of experts and by the public via scholieren.com. The ten nominees will be invited to two master classes under the guidance of photographer Sharelly Emanuelson and experts from the Rijksmuseum. As a result, their work will be displayed in an exhibition in the Rijksmuseum. The two final winners will be announced during the opening on 23 September. They get to spend a day with photographer Sharelly Emanuelson. In addition, the winner from secondary education will receive a photo assignment from scholieren.com and the winner from MBO (vocational schools) will win an internship assignment from the Rijksmuseum. Of course, special arrangements will be made if a student from the islands wins, so that he or she will be able to attend the master class and walk-in day or to be present at the opening.

Do you want to participate?

You can participate by submitting a series of five photos with a short explanation via the Rijksmuseum website before 6 June. The photos can be taken with a phone or with a camera. The files should not be too small, nor should they exceed 10 MB.

On 11 June, the ten participants selected for two master classes will be announced. In these master classes the students will receive feedback on their work from the photographer of Document Nederland, Sharelly Emanuelson. They learn more about the Rijksmuseum photography collection and the tricks of the trade. In the second master class, the ten participants learn more about making an exhibition and they put together their own exhibition, including exhibition texts.

The jury will choose a winner from the ten selected participants. The winner gets to spend a day with the photographer and is offered a six-month internship at the Public & Education department of the Rijksmuseum to prepare for the next edition of Document Nederland Junior. During the opening of Document Nederland the final winner will be announced, and everyone can visit the exhibition.

www.rijksmuseum.nl/docnljr

Photos for free use with mention of

Photo: Sharelly Emanuelson

Document Nederland 2022

Rijksmuseum

Questions?

Merel Brugman

m.brugman@rijksmuseum.nl

Saskia Luckmann-Meijer

saskiameijer@hotmail.com

+31612778448 (whats app)