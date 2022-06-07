Aruba Airport Authority N.V. Wings of Hope: UNESCO Schools Aruba Consortium ta e ganador di SDG School Champion Challenge 2022 

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V.’s (AAA) “Wings of Hope” (WoH) ta orguyoso pa anuncia UNESCO Schools Aruba Consortium (UNESCO) como e ganador di WoH su Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) School Champion Challenge 2022.

Riba Diasabra Juni 4, 2022, WoH a tene e evento final di SDG School Champion Challenge 2022 caminda un total di 12 scol a participa. Como parti di WoH su meta di “SDG Awareness”, scolnan tabata tin e oportunidad pa participa den un competencia escolar unda cada scol mester a entrega nan plan sostenibel cu un of mas di e SDGs como nan meta principal pa nan scol.

Un total di 12 plan sostenibel a wordo entrega na e team di WoH di parti di e scolnan incluyendo Colegio Bon Bini, St. Paulus School, Scol Paso Pa Futuro, EPB San Nicolas, Scol Practico Pa Ofishi St. Cruz, Graf von Zinzendorf School, John Wesley College, Nos Fortalesa Montessori School, Colegio Laura Wernet-Paskel, Colegio Pastoor Kranwinkel, Colegio Sagrado Curason y UNESCO (Colegio Hilario Angela, Prinses Amalia School-Basis, Edu Campus, International School of Aruba). E 12 plannan sostenibel a wordo revisa pa un grupo di profesionalnan y na e evento final, tur scol mester a duna un presentacion final di 8 minuut pa asina completa nan puntuacion.

Den presencia di AAA su CEO Sr. Joost Meijs y AAA su team di WoH, UNESCO a ricibi oficialmente e premio ganador di AWG 20,000.00 for di Wings of Hope pa ehecuta nan plan sostenibel exitosamente. Grant Thornton Aruba orguyosamente a presenta e di dos lugar Scol Practico Pa Ofishi St. Cruz (SPO) cu un premio di AWG 1,000.00 y ACE Firm Engineering a entrega e di tres lugar John Wesley College un premio di AWG 500.00.

AAA WoH ta reconoce e importancia di Sostenibilidad y nan responsabilidad social pa e comunidad di Aruba y lo sigui inclui studiantenan y e comunidad den proyectonan pa asina crea conocemento riba e importancia di practicanan sostenibel y alabes encurasha tur hende pa crea un futuro mihor y sostenibel.

Aruba Airport Authority N.V.’s Wings of Hope:

UNESCO Schools Aruba Consortium wins SDG School Champion Challenge 2022

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V.’s (AAA) “Wings of Hope” (WoH) proudly announces UNESCO Schools Aruba Consortium (UNESCO) as the official winner of WoH’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) School Champion Challenge 2022.

On Saturday June 4, 2022, WoH held its SDG School Champion Challenge 2022 final event where a total of 12 schools participated. As part of WoH’s SDG Awareness goal, schools were given the opportunity to participate in a school champion project competition where they had to develop a Sustainable project plan with one or more of the SDGs as their primary goal for their schools.

A total of 12 Sustainable project plans were handed in to the WoH team by the schools including Colegio Bon Bini, St. Paulus School, Scol Paso Pa Futuro, EPB San Nicolas, Scol Practico Pa Ofishi St. Cruz, Graf von Zinzendorf School, John Wesley College, Nos Fortalesa Montessori School, Colegio Laura Wernet-Paskel, Colegio Pastoor Kranwinkel, Colegio Sagrado Curason and UNESCO (Colegio Hilario Angela, Prinses Amalia School-Basis, Edu Campus, International School of Aruba). The 12 Sustainable project plans were carefully reviewed by a group of industry professionals and at the final event, all schools had to give their final 8-minute pitch to the judges to complete their score.

In the presence of AAA’s CEO Mr. Joost Meijs and AAA’s WoH Team, UNESCO officially received the winning prize of AWG 20,000.00 by AAA’s Wings of Hope to successfully execute their Sustainable prioject plan. Grant Thornton Aruba also proudly presented the 2nd place winner Scol Practico Pa Ofishi St. Cruz (SPO) with AWG 1,000.00 and ACE Firm Engineering presented the 3rd place winner John Wesley College with AWG 500.00.

AAA WoH recognize the importance of Sustainability and their Corporate Social Responsibility towards the Aruban Community and look forward to continue including students and the Community in projects, and in doing so creating awareness on the importance of sustainable practices whilst encouraging all to embrace changes that create a better and more sustainable future for all.