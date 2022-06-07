DEPARTAMENTO DI CULTURA ARUBA TA TRECE NA MEMORIA DI SRA. MARY AGATHA ‘SAYO’ SIMON Y JOUVERT MORNING E HABRI DI MAINTA

Oranjestad – Señora Mary Agatha Simon, miho conoci como ‘Sayo’ tabata un persona cu a yuda mantene cierto tradicion nan di Carnaval inclusivo esun di Jouvert Morning, e habri di mainta. Mary su nomber semper ta ser menciona hopi den cuadro di Jouvert Morning. Esaki pasobra tur aña durante e parada laat cu tabata pasa den cayanan smal (hanchi) di Village, nan tabata stop na Mary su cas y canta Happy Birthday p’e como cu e ta haci aña riba dia 8 di februari y asina dunando sra.Mary Simon un serenata of homenahe pa tur otro locual el a haci pa Carnaval.

Mary tabata un persona cu tabata gusta ambiente y sigur cu e sintimentonan di carnaval. Encuanto su gruponan di hende grandi y di mucha. Kendenan tabata su team tabata organisa y traha duro pa recauda fondo. Nan a yega di bay afo tambe, etc. etc.

Esakinan ta cos nan cu a pasa hopi tempo pasa di Mary Simon y hopi otro hende den Carnaval cu sigur lo costa hopi mas tempo cu investigacion mas profundo.

Mary Simon su historia den Carnaval di Aruba sigur ta uno pa sigui investiga mas a leu. Locual cu nos a compronde cu Bacchanal a haya for di 2012 algun informacion.

P’esey nos por presenta e tributo aki na memoria di Señora Mary Agatha ‘Sayo’ Simon ta danki na sr. Chibi van der Hans di Bacchanal.

Mary Simon y Jouvert Morning

Den curason di San Nicolas nos ta haya ‘The Village’, caminda Bacchanal a bishita sra. Mary Agatha Simon, kende a crece den e dianan di Leonard Turner miho conocí como ‘Shu Shu Baby’ tabata duna les di steelpan na esnan interesa. Den nan tabatin manera sr. James Edgar Connor y Naldo Brown. Mary tabata organisa su propio grupo di Carnaval y participa cu diferente tema, manera ‘Fantasy Sailors’ treciendo hopi di Marina Hulandes cu base riba nos isla den e keintura di Aruba su Carnaval. E tabata hasta inclui turistanan bishitante den Aruba su Celebracion di Carnaval door di a introduci un seccion economico di turistanan den su grupo di Carnaval. Pa no lubida mes cu Mary a crea oportunidadnan grandi pa mucha of hoben participa na actividadnan Carnavalesco. Mary su envolvimento den Aruba su

Carnaval y su contribucion ta di hopi balor y aprecia. Mary su hacimento di aña ta net den mey mey di temporada di Carnaval, esta riba dia 8 di februari. Laat den anochi den Village un grupo di Trinitarionan (Trinidadians) den un tradicion bieu di parada di musico y bialadonan ta marcha den su caya y ta stop na su cas tur biaha pa desea Mary ‘Happy Birthday’ den reconocimiento y aprecio na dje. Mary ta sali pafo den anochi ey y ta uni su mes na e ambiente festivo aki riba caya. E homenahe aki na Mary Agatha Simon durante ‘Jouvert Morning’ cada bes ta keda ripiti cada aña. Y Mary ta baila masha den e cayanan di San Nicolas, den e parada ey cu ta cuminsa den e oranan entre nan den e mainta ey conocí como e ‘Jouvert Morning’ e habrimento di mainta. Mary Simon a bira y lo keda pa semper como e Leyenda den e historia di Aruba su Carnaval. Mary sigur lo ta un di e nombernan cu lo menciona y ser bisa ora ta papia di Jouvert Morning y Carnaval.

Jouvert Morning te cu 2020 ta e unico parada caminda cu hende ta liber pa join y baila. Na Jourvert Morning di 2020, riba 15 februari 2020 SMAC a reconoce y dedica e Jouvert na su honor.

E parada aki a ser hala di e tradicion di ultimo diabierna di Carnaval pa otro fecha permitiendo e pueblo carnavalista pa sosega prome cu e Gran Parada di San Nicolas.

Departamento di Cultura Aruba ta experesa su palabra di condolencia na su famia, amigo, conocí y pueblo Carnavalesco.

Mary Simon and Jouvert Morning

In the heart of San Nicolas lies The Village where Bacchanal visited Mary Agatha Simon, who grew up in the days when Leonard Turner better known as Shu Shu Baby gave steelpan lessons to people like Edgar Connor and Naldo Brown. Mary organized her own Carnival group and participated with themes like ‘Fantasy Sailors’ bringing the Dutch Marines based on the island into Aruba’s Carnival fever. She even included visiting tourists in Aruba’s celebration by introducing a low-budget tourist section in her Carnival group. Not to forget that Mary has created great opportunities for children to participate with Carnival activities. Mary’s involvement with Carnival of Aruba and contribution has been most valuable. Mary’s birthday is right in the middle of the Carnival season on the 8th of February. Late at night in the Village a group of Trinidadians in an old traditional parade of musicians and dancers marched up in her street and stopped at her house to wish her happy birthday in recognition and appreciation. Mary came out in her nighty and joined the party in the street. This tribute to Mary Agatha Simon during Jouvert Morning is repeated every year since. And Mary dances in the streets of San Nicolas, in that parade that starts in the wee hours of the morning known as the Jouvert Morning. Mary Simon has

become and will always be a legend in the history of Aruba’s Carnival. Mary’s surely is one of the names to be whispered when mentioning Jouvert Morning and Carnival.

Jouvert Morning up to 2020 is the only parade where people are free to join and dance. This parade was moved from the traditional last Carnival friday to another date allowing people to rest before the Grand Parade in San Nicolas.

Department of Culture Aruba extend his condolences to the family, friends, acquaintances and the Carnival People.