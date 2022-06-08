Riba Dia Internacional di Oceano a inaugura un mini-exhibicion di ganadornan di Nature Photography Competition 2021



ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA), Post Aruba, Artmando Multimedia y invitadonan a celebra Dia International di Oceano cu un apertura festivo di un mini-exhibicion di e Competencia di Fotografia di Naturalesa 2021 – tema: Aruba su Bida Marino y e lansamento di e stampia cu e imagin di e ganadornan pa minister Ursel Arends y minister Geoffrey Wever.

Un grupo di cinco hurado consitiendo di e ganador di e competenia di aña 2020 Hubert de Cuba, un representate di FPNA y Post Aruba, y dos artista local conoci – Suelyn Dankerlui y Armando Goedgedrag di Artmando Multimedia, hunto a selecta e cinco imagen ganador for di diferente fotografia impresionante:

Ganadornan Categoria Amateur:

1. “Cara” di un ‘Flamingo Tongue’ di Vasco Baselli

2. Flotando den e Coriente di Tobia de Scisciolo

3. Cangreu di Hulanda di Michael Arends

Ganadornan Categoria Professional:

1. E Turtuga Blanco: Un faborito di local di Kanter Constandse

2. E Gengo di Nohemi Habibe

World Ocean Day (WOD) ta wordo celebra anualmente riba 8 di juni pa crea concientisacion pa e necesidad di conservacion di oceano. E aña aki, WOD ta boga pa e sosten creciente di e movecion pa proteha 30% di nos planeta su tera, awa, y oceano pa 2030 #30×30, y vocifera na lidernan mundial cu e momento pa actua ta awo – pa un futuro sostenibel pa nos tur!

Bishita e mini exhibicion gratis na Post Aruba (Oranjestad) durante e luna di juni y despues e lo pasa diferente luga rond Aruba, finalisando november na Parke Nacional Arikok. Un stampia conmemorativo di e imagen ganador di tur dos categoria por wordo cumpra desde juni 8 na Post Aruba. FPNA tambe lo tin e imagen ganador riba su carchi di entrada annual pa e aña 2022.

FPNA y Post Aruba lo colabora un biaha mas pa e Nature Photography Competition 2022, tema: Aruba su Flornan Nativo. Por entrega potret te cu dia 31 di october, 2022. Bishita FPNA su social media pa mas informacion y uza e link pa mas informacion con pa participa den e competencia: https://adobe.ly/3tktZaA

*ENGLISH*

JUNE 8th, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release.

Nature Photography Competition 2021 winners’exhibition and stamps launched today on World Ocean Day.

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA), Post Aruba, Artmando Multimedia and guests celebrated World Ocean Day with the festive opening of a mini-exhibition of the Nature Photography Competition 2021 – theme: Aruba’s Marine Life and the launching of postage stamps of the winning images by their excellencies minister Ursell Arends and minister Geoffrey Wever.

A panel of five judges consisting of the 2020 competition winner Hubert de Cuba, a representative from FPNA and Post Aruba, and two renown local artists – Suelyn Dankerlui and Armando Goedgedrag of Artmando Multimedia, together selected the five winning images from dozens of impressive entries:

Winners Category Amateur Nature Photographer:

1. “Face” of a Flamingo Tongue by Vasco Baselli

1. Floating in the Current by Tobia de Scisciolo

1. Cangreu di Hulanda by Michael Arends

Winners Category Professional Nature Photographer:

1. The Green Sea Turtle: A Local Favorite by Kanter Constandse

1. The Ghost Crab by Nohemi Habibe

World Ocean Day (WOD) is celebrated annually on the 8th of June to raise awareness of the necessity of ocean conservation. This year, WOD advocates for growing support for the movement to protect 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean by 2030 #30×30, and telling global leaders that the time to act is now – for a sustainable future for us all!

Visit the traveling mini-exhibition for free at Post Aruba (post office Oranjestad) during the month of June and thereafter at different locations in Aruba, ending in November at Parke Nacional Arikok. Commemorative postage stamps of the winning image of both categories can be purchased as of June 8th at Post Aruba. FPNA is also issuing annual passes throughout 2022 with the winning image of both categories.

FPNA and Post Aruba will be collaborating once more in the upcoming Nature Photography Competition 2022, theme: Aruba’s Native Flowers. The closing date is October 31st, 2022. Follow FPNA on social media for regular updates and use the following link for more information on entering this competition:https://adobe.ly/3tktZaA .

*NEDERLANDS*

1 FEBRUARI 2022

PERSBERICHT

Voor onmiddellijke publicatie.

Opening natuurfotografietentoonstelling en uitgifte postzegels op World Ocean Day.

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – Vandaag op World Ocean Day vierden Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA), Post Aruba, Artmando Multimedia en gasten de feestelijke opening van een mini-tentoonstelling van de ‘Nature Photography Competition 2021 – theme: Aruba’s Marine Life’ en de uitgifte van postzegels van de winnende foto’s door minister Ursell Arends en minister Geoffrey Wever.

Vijf juryleden bestaande uit de winnaar van de fotografiewedstrijd van 2020, Hubert de Cuba, een vertegenwoordiger van FPNA en Post Aruba, en twee bekende lokale kunstenaars – Suelyn Dankerlui en Armando Goedgedrag van Artmando Multimedia, selecteerden gezamenlijk de vijf winnende foto’s uit tientallen indrukwekkende inzendingen:

Winnaars Categorie Amateur Natuurfotograaf:

1. “Gezicht” van een ‘flamingotong’ – Vasco Baselli

2. Drijvend in de stroming – Tobia de Scisciolo

3. ‘Hollandse krab’ – Michael Arends

Winnaars Categorie Professionele Natuurfotograaf:

1. De groene zeeschildpad: een lokale favoriet – Kanter Constandse

2. De spookkrab – Nohemi Habibe

World Ocean Day (WOD) wordt jaarlijks gevierd op 8 juni om het bewustzijn over de noodzaak van het behoud van de oceaan te vergroten. Dit jaar pleit de WOD om steun voor de groeiende beweging om 30% van het land, de wateren en de oceaan op onze planeet te beschermen voor 2030 #30×30, en wereldleiders over te halen dat er geen tijd meer verloren kan gaan – we moeten nu handelen voor een duurzame toekomst voor ons allemaal!

Bezoek gedurende de maand juni gratis deze reizende mini-tentoonstelling bij Post Aruba (postkantoor Oranjestad) en daarna op verschillende locaties op Aruba, eindigend in november bij Parke Nacional Arikok. De speciale uitgifte van postzegels van de winnende foto van beide categorieën zijn vanaf 8 juni te koop bij Post Aruba. FPNA geeft ook gedurende 2022 jaarpassen uit met de winnende foto van beide categorieën.

FPNA en Post Aruba gaan opnieuw samenwerken in de aankomende Natuurfotografiewedstrijd 2022, met als thema: Aruba’s endemische bloemen. De sluitingsdatum is 31 oktober 2022. Volg FPNA op haar sociale media voor regelmatige updates en gebruik de link hieronder voor meer informatie over deelname aan deze wedstrijd: https://adobe.ly/3tktZaA .