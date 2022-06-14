AHATA: RevPAR a recupera cu 83% den prome 5 luna di 2022

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – 14 Juni 2022: Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association (AHATA) ta acumula e cifranan di ocupacion y prijs di hotelnan tur luna, y ta raporta cu grado di ocupacion na Mei 2022 tabata 78%. Despues di prome dos luna cu prestacion abao, e ocupacion a sigui crece e siguiente lunanan, y ta mustra positivo pa e temporada nos dilanti.

MEI 2022:

Ocupacion: E grado di ocupacion tabata 78%; representando un recuperacion di 97% compara cu nivel di ocupacion na 2019.

ADR: E balor averahe di cada camber bendi tabata $262.20, cual ta 16% mas cu na 2019.

RevPAR: E entrada averahe pa tur camber disponibel tabata $205.61, cual ta un aumento di 13% compara cu RevPAR di Mei 2019.

JANUARI – MEI 2022:

Ocupacion: E ocupacion averahe di prome 5 luna tabata 69%; un reduccion di 20% compara cu ocupacion na 2019.

ADR: E balor averahe di cada camber bendi tabata $325.88, cual ta 4% mas cu mesun temporada na 2019.

RevPAR: E entrada averahe pa tur camber disponibel tabata $225.40, cual ta 17% menos cu RevPAR di prome 5 luna di 2019.

PROYECCION:

Ta proyecta un recuperacion di 95% pa luna di Juni y expectativa pa ful aña 2022 ta un recuperacion di 86% compara cu ocupacion di 2019.

TIMESHARE:

Ocupacion na propiedadnan Timeshare tabata 86% na Mei y proyeccion pa Juni ta 83%.

Hotel miembro di AHATA: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, Barceló Aruba, Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, Brickell Bay Beach Club, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Divi & Tamarijn All-Inclusive, Eagle Aruba Resort, Holiday Inn Resort Aruba, Hyatt Regency Aruba, Hyatt Place Aruba Airport, Manchebo Beach Resort, Marriott Aruba & Stellaris Casino, Paradera Park, Radisson Blu Aruba, Rehoboth Peaceland Boutique Hotel, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Aruba, RIU Palace Aruba, RIU Palace Antillas y Talk of the Town Hotel.

Timeshare miembro di AHATA: Divi Aruba Phoenix, Divi Dutch Village, Divi Village Golf, La Cabana, Marriott Ocean Club, Marriott Surf Club, The Mill Resort.

Vacation rental miembro di AHATA: Aramis Real Estate, Aruba’s Life Vacation Residences, Aruba Happy Rentals, Casiola Aruba, Cobalt Blue Fusion (Blue, Azure), Ford Property Management, Turibana Plaza, Santa Lucia Landhuis.

AHATA: RevPAR recovered by 83% in first 5 months of 2022

Oranjestad, Aruba – June 14th, 2022: The Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association has published the latest hotel performance data reporting that in May 2022 Aruba hotels experienced a 78% average occupancy rate. After low performances in the first two months of 2022, occupancy continued to grow in subsequent months.

MAY 2022:

Occupancy: The occupancy rate was 78%, which is 3% less than in 2019.

ADR: In comparison to 2019, the average daily rate (for occupied rooms) increased by 16% to $262.20.

RevPAR: The revenue per available room was $205.61, which is a 13% increase over 2019.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2022:

Occupancy: The average occupancy for the first five months of 2022 was 69%, which is 20% less than in 2019.

ADR: The average daily rate (for occupied rooms) increased by 4% to $325.88.

RevPAR: The revenue per available room was $225.40, a 17% decrease from 2019.

OCCUPANCY FORECAST:

TIMESHARE:

AHATA’s Timeshare properties experienced a 86% occupancy rate in May, and project an average occupancy of 83% in June 2022.

AHATA member hotels: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, Barceló Aruba, Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, Brickell Bay Beach Club, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Divi & Tamarijn All-Inclusive, Eagle Aruba Resort, Holiday Inn Resort Aruba, Hyatt Regency Aruba, Hyatt Place Aruba Airport, Manchebo Beach Resort, Marriott Aruba & Stellaris Casino, Paradera Park, Rehoboth Peaceland Boutique Hotel, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Aruba, RIU Palace Aruba, RIU Palace Antillas, Talk of the Town Hotel.

AHATA member timeshares: Divi Aruba Phoenix, Divi Dutch Village, Divi Village Golf, La Cabana, Marriott Ocean Club, Marriott Surf Club, The Mill Resort.

AHATA member vacation rentals: Aramis Real Estate, Aruba’s Life Vacation Residences, Aruba Happy Rental, Casiola Aruba, Cobalt Blue Fusion (Blue, Azure), Ford Property Management, Turibana Plaza, Santa Lucia Landhuis.