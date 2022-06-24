Recientemente DTI a celebra “30 jaar ambtsjubileum” di sr. Eric Ferdinand Croes,

Inspectie en Keuringsambtenaar Elektrokeuring.
Ariba 1 juni 2022 Eric a cumpli 30 aña di servicio trahando pa Land Aruba.
Prome cu a bin traha pa Land Aruba, Eric tawata na Hulandatrahando como vliegtuig electricien na Fokker Aircraft B.V. Schiphol.
1 Juni 1992 Eric a cuminsa traha pa Land Aruba, na Dienst Technische Inspecties (DTI) como Inspectie en Keuringsambtenaar Elektrokeuring.
Durante e añanan Eric hunto cu demas coleganan tabata bastaactivo den deporte y creando ambiente.
Eric a hunga softball pa DTI, canta dande a participa navijfkamp, bowling y tabata hunga futbol.
Eric su hobby ta gusta tira piscanan ofwel pisca y ta hasta cushina esaki y trece pa coleganan.
Alavez Eric ta un persona di bon curazon semper dispuesto pa juda otronan y Eric ta eherce su trabou cu hopi seriedad y ta tuma responsabilidad pa esaki, Eric ta semper ta preocupa pa e installacionnan di coriente rond Aruba y pa garantisa e seguridad na Aruba.
DTI ta hopi agradecido pa sr. ERIC CROES su 30 aña di servicio y dedicacion na DTI y seguridad di Aruba.