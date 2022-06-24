Nominees for PAHO Director address Member States at special forum

Washington D.C. 24 June 2022 (PAHO) – The six candidates nominated to lead the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) addressed Member States today in a closed forum following the organization’s Executive Committee meeting. The candidates nominated by Member States to lead PAHO in the next five years are: Dr. Camilo Alleyne (nominated by Panama)

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa Da Silva Jr. (nominated by Brazil)

Dr. Florence Duperval Guillaume (nominated by Haiti)

Dr. Nadine Flora Gasman Zylbermann (nominated by Mexico)

Dr. Fernando Ruiz Gómez (nominated by Colombia)

Dr. Daniel Salinas (nominated by Uruguay) Each contender was given 30 minutes to outline their vision, proposed policy priorities, and financial and programmatic direction for the Organization. The candidate presentation was then followed by a question-and-answer session with Member States, Participating States, and Associate Members in attendance. The election of the Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau, PAHO’s executive arm, is due to take place during the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference, held from September 26-30, 2022. The Conference will elect the Director from among the nominated candidates by secret ballot. The candidate who receives the majority of votes from Member and Participating States will be elected. In accordance with PAHO’s Constitution, the Director will serve a five-year term and may be re-elected once. The elected person will take office on February 1, 2023 and complete his or her term on January 31, 2028. PAHO is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American System and serves as the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for the Americas.