Posted in INCIDENTE [VIDEO] Bringamento dilanti nightclub na e hotzone banda di highrise hotelnan ta un mal impresion pa nos turismo 19:04 September 12, 2022 Leave a comment Durante fin di siman tabata tin un pelea dilanti un nightclub na e hotzone banda di e highrise hotelnan, esaki a tuma lugar dilanti algun turista cual no a gusta esaki.