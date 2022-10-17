Posted in

Zr.Ms. Holland a yega waf di Willemstad pa reemplasa y tin e tareanan boto di station mescos cu su antecesor cu recien a yega bek na Hulanda e boto Zr.Ms. Groningen

E botonan di station ya caba e aña aki a demostra un record di captura di transportenan di droga den Caribe. Pa e aña aki ya caba tin un total di mas di 23.000 Kilo di droga captura.

Zr.Ms. Holland lo permanece e siguiente 7 lunanan den e area di Caribe. Hopi Exito!

Bon bini na Kòrsou!

Zr.Ms. Holland is vandaag aangekomen in Willemstad en heeft de taken als stationsschip van haar voorgangster Zr.Ms. Groningen overgenomen.

De stationsschepen hebben dit jaar al een record aantal drugstransporten onderschept in het Caribisch gebied. Voor dit jaar staat de teller nu al op ruim 23.000 kg in totaal aan onderschepte drugs.

Zr.Ms. Holland blijft de komende 7 maanden in het Caribisch gebied. Veel succes!