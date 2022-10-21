Exitoso Routes World 2022 pa Aruba Airport: Aerolineanan ta considera Aruba como e “rock star”

No ta un ni dos, sino varios aerolinea participante den e foro mas importante na mundo pa topa cu aeropuertonan a afirma n’edelegacion di Aruba Airport cu “Aruba ta un rock star”. Ta considera Aruba un berdadero ehempel den Caribe pa cu recuperashon despues di pandemia. E habilidad demonstra dor di tur partner envolvi na Aruba pa traha hunto pa progreso y desaroyodi nos producto turistico ta bisto pa henter mundo y e demanda paAruba ta keda grandi.

E evento World Routes t’e punto culminante anual cu ta proporciona un plataforma unico p’e profesionalnan di desaroyo di ruta, tanto di aeropuerto como di aerolinea pa por discuti, desaroyay planifica strategia di ruta. E plataforma aki ta presentaoportunidad ilimita di negoshi y di creacion di red door di reuni e aerolineanan principal, aeropuerto y autoridad turistico, pa proporciona asina un plataforma eficaz cu ta spaar costo y tempo n’e organisacionnan cu ta desea pa desaroya y amplia nan red di ruta.

Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (Aruba Airport) hunto cu mas di shen aerolinea, otro aeropuerto y organisacion di turismo di rondmundo a asisti recientemente e di 27 Conferencia di e ForumMundial di Desaroyo di Ruta na Las Vegas, Nevada, representa pa Barbara Brown, Chief Commercial Officer y Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends, Air Service Development Manager.

E conferencia tambe a brinda oportunidad pa reuni personalmentecu varios di e proveedornan di aeropuerto di Aruba, cu ta sostene y ta forma parti di diferente actividad di desaroyo di servicio aereona aeropuerto. Tabatin hopi oportunidad pa construi e rednan actual y presenta posibel socio comercial nobo pa Aruba Airport. E demanda pa Aruba translada den e asina yama “forward bookings” pa e temporada di winter nos dilanti ta mustra sumamente positivobasa riba e informashon comparti door di e aerolineanan existente.

E sector di aviacion ta creciendo rapidamente y lo sigui crece. Aeropuerto di Aruba a tene un total di 22 reunion, parti den tres diadi negociacion, di cual 10 ta inclui oportunidad nobo p’e transporteaereo di Aruba fo’i Latino America, Canada, Europa y Merca pa aña 2023 y mas leu. E ekipo di AAA a reuni cu aerolinea existentemanera British Airways, KLM, American Airlines, Jetblue, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Avianca y Copa Airlines.

E aerolineanan cu ta interesa pa lansa of aumenta e rutanan di negoshi of vakantie, crea oportunidad nobo y interesante pa Aruba ta por ehempel Equair, Breeze, Azul y Flair Airlines.

“E enfoke mas flexibel y di colaboracion pa traha cu e aerolineanan a duna su fruto,” segun Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends a afirma, señalando cu e tecnicanan pa capta e oportunidadnan aki ta inclui exploracion di e retonan competitivo fundamental naesunnan cu e aeropuertonan chikito ta confronta pa wanta of mehora e servicio aereo comercial. “E tecnicanan nobo di recompilacion di data, hunto cu e datonan historico di e demandaglobal y e capacidad dje sector, ta uza pa pronostica e demanda di forma eficaz, incluyendo ora cu e resultadonan dje aña anterior ta menos representativo.”

“E futuro dje aeropuerto di Aruba ta mustra briyante,” segunBarbara Brown ta afirma. “Nos ta sigui enfoca pa crea experienciaaeroportuario agradabel y autentico pa nos aerolineanan, nospasaheronan y e comunidad aereoportuario en general, haciend’e di e manera mas sostenibel posibel.”

Aruba Airport

The future is bright

The World Routes event is the highlight of the year that provides a unique platform for route development professionals from both airports and airlines to discuss, develop and plan route strategy. This platform presents unlimited business and networking opportunities by bringing together the world’s leading airlines, airports, and tourism authorities, providing as such an efficient cost and time saving platform for organizations wishing to develop and expand their route networks. Aruba Airport was present to present the airport to more than 100 airlines and organizations.

Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) attended the 27th World Routes Development Forum Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada recently where AAA was represented by Mrs. Barbara Brown, Chief Commercial Officer and Mrs. Jo-Anne Arends, Air Service Development Manager.

The conference also provided the opportunity to personally meet with several of the suppliers of Aruba Airport which support and form part of the various Air Service Development activities at the airport. The opportunities for building the current networks and presenting Aruba Airport to possible new business partners were numerous. The aviation sector is growing fast and will continue to grow. Aruba Airport had a total of 22 meetings spread over three concentrated business days of which 10 include new opportunities for AUA airlift out of Latin America, Canada, Europe and the US for the year 2023 and beyond.

The AAA team met with existing airline partners such as British Airways, KLM, American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Air lines, United, Avianca and Copa. Airlines are predominantly interested in launching or ramping up leisure routes, creating new exciting opportunities for Aruba e.g. Equair, Breeze, Azul and Flair Airlines.

“A more nimble and collaborative approach towards working with the airlines has born its fruits,” states AUA Air ServiceDevelopment Manager Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends, noting the techniques to capture these opportunities entail exploring underlying competitive challenges that small airports face in retaining or enhancing commercial air service. “New data collection techniques in conjunction with historical global demand and industry capacity data is used to predict demand in a manner that works effectively even when prior year results become less representative.”

“Aruba Airport’s future looks bright and sunny,” states AUA Chief Commercial Officer Barbara Brown. “We will continue to strive for the creation of pleasant and authentic airport experiences for our airlines, our travelers, and our airport community in general, whilst doing this in an as sustainable manner as possible.”