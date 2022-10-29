 Posted in INCIDENTE

TODAY OCTOBER 29TH GARAGE SALE IN TANKI LEENDERT

11:12  October 29, 2022  Leave a comment

GARAGE SALE

OCTOBER 29TH

Visit any time from

9 AM to 2 PM

at Highway Tanki Leendert

Next to Ruiz Take-Away Truck

CEVICHE CHICKEN SOUP| PLANTS HOME DECOR | CLOTHES | MOJITO’S |

PONCHE CREMA

AND MANY MORE!

Share:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.