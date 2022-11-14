Por mira atras na un evento exitoso tocante transporte aereosostenibel DCCA a intercambia conocemento y idea valioso pa aviacion sostenibel

ORANJESTAD – Despues di un evento comunitario realisa dia11 di november 2022 na e Southside General Aviation Hangar, e Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA), un cooperacion entre e seis aeropuertonan dentro di ReinoHulandes, por mira atras na un evento “A Fligh To The Future” cu a resulta di ta sumamente exitoso.

E discurso principal, e orador-, presentacion-, panelnan di discusion y e masterclass presenta durante e evento, a demostradi ta di gran balor pa e esfuersonan continuo di tur e aeropuertonan envolvi pa tin e curashi den desaroya, buscasolucion y tecnologia di transporte aereo sostenibel di apoyo pa un di e metanan principal: mehora e conectividad interinsular di un manera sostenibel.

“E conocemento– y ideanan adkiri durante e evento aki lo fortalece e esfuersonan di nos como Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports pa ta lider innovado den vuelo electricoden region Caribe y asina haci e conexionnan aereo entre eislanan mas sostenibel, eficiente y accesibel p’e comunidad den Caribe Hulandes. Esaki, na mes momento, lo mehora e sociedaddi e islanan door di tin na cuenta e meta di desaroyo sostenibelpa un y tur”, tabata palabra di Joost Meijs, kende ta Presidente di DCCA y alabes CEO di Aruba Airport Authority N.V..

Un cantidad di 311 participante a asisti na e evento durante e siman, mientras cu virtualmente tambe a conta cu interes di 888 participante. Hopi hende a presencia e Pipistrel Velis Electro y a siña mas tocante su capacidad– y tecnologianan.

Un di e logronan di mas grandi durante e evento ta e firmamentohistorico di e MOU entre Aruba, St. Maarten, Corsou, Hulanda, seis aeropuerto di Caribe Hulandes y e Dutch Association of Airports (NVL). Den e MOU aki, tur cu a firma, a expresa nan compromiso di mehora e conectividad entre e islanan door di haci nan mas accesibel, eficiente y sostenibel. Como resultado di e MOU, e partidonan lo forma un directiva hunto y un grupo di trabou cu lo ta encarga pa formula un Joint Business Plan cu lo describi con lo por logra e ambicion aki y cua obstaculo ta necesario pa elimina. Lo entrega e Joint Business Plan akidenter di shete luna despues di a firma e MOU.



Presidente di DCCA, Joost Meijs, a gradici tur colaborado, participante y tur e personal di apoyo cu a haci e evento akiposibel y un exito. Tambe tin pa gradici na tur orador, panelista, moderador, stakeholders y finalmente na tur boluntario cu a participa den e realisacion di evento cu a resulta di ta un exito.

Pa mas informacion tocante e conferencia por bishita e website di DCCA www.dccaairports.com.



Fecha: November 14, 2022

Looki n g back on a successful DCCA 1 st International Sustainable Air Transportation event

Valuable k nowledge and insights gained on sustainable aviation efforts

ORANJESTAD – After the community event held on November 11, 2022, at the Southside General Aviation Hangar, the Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA), a cooperation between all 6 Caribbean Airports within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, can look back on a successful 1st International Sustainable Air Transportation Event – A Flight to the Future.

The keynote speech, speakers, presentations, panel discussions and masterclasses held during the event have proven to be of immense value to the continued efforts of all the airportsinvolved to venture into sustainable air transportation developments, solutions, and technologies in support of one of their main goals, sustainably improving the inter-islandconnectivity.

“The knowledge and insights gained during the event will further strengthen our efforts as Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports to be innovative front runners on electric flying in the Caribbean region and making interisland air connections moresustainable, efficient, and affordable for the Dutch Caribbean communities. This will in turn further enhance the societies of the island nations taking the sustainable development goals of all into consideration”, said Joost Meijs, CEO of Aruba Airport Authority N.V. and DCCA Chairman on behalf of DCCA.

A total of 311 participants attended the in person conference throughout the week and 888 attended the event virtually. The community also came out in large numbers to view the Pipistrel Velis Electro and learn more about its capabilities and technology.

As one of the great accomplishments an historical Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed during the event between all four countries (Aruba, St Maarten, Curacao and The Netherlands) of the Dutch Kingdom, six airports of the Dutch Caribbean and the Dutch Association of Airports (NVL), In this Memorandum of Understanding all signatories have expressed their commitment to improve the interisland connectivity by making it more affordable, efficient, and sustainable. As a result of this MOU the parties will form a steering committee and workgroup working on a Joint Business Plan describing how this ambition can be achieved and which hurdles need to be eliminated. This business plan will be delivered within seven months from the day of signing of this MOU.

On behalf of DCCA, chairman Mr. Joost Meijs sincerely thanks all contributors, participants and all support staff that have made this event possible and a grand success. A heartfelt thank you is also in place for all the speakers, panelists, moderators, stakeholders and finally all volunteers that participated in getting this event of the ground and successfully completed.

For more information on the conference held visit DCCA’swebsite at www.dccaairports.com

Date: November 14, 2022