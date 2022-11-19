Fundacion di Organisation CUSA / Official establishment of CUSA Organisation

Cu sumo placer y honor nos ta anuncia e official incorporación (statuten) di nos

organizacion CUSA, “Caribbean Umpires and Scorers Association”.

Diabierna 28 di Oktober 2022, pa 3 pm na oficina di Notario Helmeyer e

firmamento official di nos statuten a worde realiza pa asina legitimiza nos

organizacion.

CUSA su Directiva ta consisti di esigiente persona nan manera; President Sr. Edson

Louisa, Tresorero Sr. Carlos Benjamin y Secretario Sr. Rolando Halman. Otro

miembro nan di Directiva ta Sr. Francis Maduro, Sr. Giovanni Muelens y Sr. Elvis

Mayers.

CUSA su nomber anteriormente tawata AUSA (Aruba Umpires and Scorers

Association) un movimento cu a inicia un algun anja nan pasa ora un grupo di Umpires

a bini hunto cu menta y intencion pa establece un guia pa Umpires y Scorers y pa

fortalece e nivel di nan. Pa mehora nan habilidad e agilidad pa ta un mihor Umpire o

Scorer pa weganan di baseball y softball en general.

Official establishment of CUSA Organisation

It is with great honor and pride that we announce the official and legal

incorporation of our organization CUSA, Caribbean Umpires and Scorers

On Friday afternoon, to be exact October 28th, 2022 3pm at the Office of

Notary Helmeyer the signing of our statutes was realized and thus rendering and

empowering the Legal Constitution and Official installment of their first Board and

Members of CUSA.

CUSA Board consist of President Mr. Edson Louisa, Treasure Mr. Carlos Benjamin,

Secretary Mr. Rolando Halman, Board Members Mr. Francis Maduro, Mr. Giovanni

Muelens and Mr. Elvis Mayers.

CUSA, formerly was known as AUSA (Aruba Umpires and Scorers Association), a

movement which started a couple years ago when a group of Umpires came

together with the sole intention of establishing better guidelines for upgrading

their skill level of Umpiring game and coordination of their efforts towards

improving baseball and softball in general. Eventually, the organization changed its

name from AUSA to CUSA to reflect our reachout and membership presence in

the Caribbean and on an international scale. CUSA now has affiliation and/or

membership throughout the Caribbean.

The objectives of the organization is the promotion, protection, encouraging,

educating and motivating of their members.

We would like to extend our congratulations to new and future members of CUSA

organization. In Januari 2023 the organization will have its first annual meeting,

For more information : caribbeanumpiresscorersa@gmail.com

