Fundacion di Organisation CUSA / Official establishment of CUSA Organisation

Cu sumo placer y honor nos ta anuncia e official incorporación (statuten) di nos
organizacion CUSA, “Caribbean Umpires and Scorers Association”.
Diabierna 28 di Oktober 2022, pa 3 pm na oficina di Notario Helmeyer e
firmamento official di nos statuten a worde realiza pa asina legitimiza nos
organizacion.
CUSA su Directiva ta consisti di esigiente persona nan manera; President Sr. Edson
Louisa, Tresorero Sr. Carlos Benjamin y Secretario Sr. Rolando Halman. Otro
miembro nan di Directiva ta Sr. Francis Maduro, Sr. Giovanni Muelens y Sr. Elvis
Mayers.
CUSA su nomber anteriormente tawata AUSA (Aruba Umpires and Scorers
Association) un movimento cu a inicia un algun anja nan pasa ora un grupo di Umpires
a bini hunto cu menta y intencion pa establece un guia pa Umpires y Scorers y pa
fortalece e nivel di nan. Pa mehora nan habilidad e agilidad pa ta un mihor Umpire o
Scorer pa weganan di baseball y softball en general.
Eventualmente e organización a mester cambia su nomber di AUSA pa CUSA pa
asina refleha nos interes, afiliacion y miembrocia Internacional.
E objetivo di e organizacion a pa promove, proteha, encurasha, educa y motiva nos
miembro nan y pa atrahe miembronan nobo – pa bira Umpires y/o Scorers.
Nos kier felicita y desea CUSA tur clase di exito, na Januari 2023 nos
organizacion lo su prome reunion anual.
Pa mas informashon acudi na nos pagina di facebook of manda nos un email
caribbeanumpiresscorersa@gmail.com
Official establishment of CUSA Organisation
It is with great honor and pride that we announce the official and legal
incorporation of our organization CUSA, Caribbean Umpires and Scorers
On Friday afternoon, to be exact October 28th, 2022 3pm at the Office of
Notary Helmeyer the signing of our statutes was realized and thus rendering and
empowering the Legal Constitution and Official installment of their first Board and
Members of CUSA.
CUSA Board consist of President Mr. Edson Louisa, Treasure Mr. Carlos Benjamin,
Secretary Mr. Rolando Halman, Board Members Mr. Francis Maduro, Mr. Giovanni
Muelens and Mr. Elvis Mayers.
CUSA, formerly was known as AUSA (Aruba Umpires and Scorers Association), a
movement which started a couple years ago when a group of Umpires came
together with the sole intention of establishing better guidelines for upgrading
their skill level of Umpiring game and coordination of their efforts towards
improving baseball and softball in general. Eventually, the organization changed its
name from AUSA to CUSA to reflect our reachout and membership presence in
the Caribbean and on an international scale. CUSA now has affiliation and/or
membership throughout the Caribbean.
The objectives of the organization is the promotion, protection, encouraging,
educating and motivating of their members.
We would like to extend our congratulations to new and future members of CUSA
organization. In Januari 2023 the organization will have its first annual meeting,
For more information : caribbeanumpiresscorersa@gmail.com
