Cambio di accionista pa proyecto di Watty Vos Boulevard / Plenary Americas acquires 100% interest in Aruba’s Watty Vos Boulevard project

E proyecto di Watty Vos Boulevard a inicia dia 23 di februari 2017. Pa haci e proyecto aki mester a

forma un compania cu lo ehecuta exclusivamente e proyecto di Watty Vos Boulevard conforme e

contrato pa e proyecto aki. Esun cu a ehecuta e proyecto aki tawata Mota Engil Aruba Construction

Company N.V. Inicialmente e accionista principal di e proyecto Watty Vos Boulevard tabata InfraRed

Capital Partners cu 85% di e accionnan.

Conhuntamente cu Mota Engil cu 15% di e accionnan, aña pasa InfraRed Capital Partners a cumpra e

15% di e accionnan di Mota Enagil y a bira asina e unico accionista. Pais Aruba tabata tin un bon

relacion di trabao cu InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed). Na luna di mei ultimo InfraRed a informa

Pais Aruba cu door di reorganisacionnan interno nan a tuma e decicion di bende tur nan accionnan den

e compania di Watty Vos Project Company y cu ya nan a cuminsa e proceso pa bende. Esun interesa

pa cumpra e accionnan tawata Plenary Americas kende tin amplio conocemento y experencia riba e

tereno di PPP.

Despues cu Gobierno di Aruba a haci su diligencia nan ariba e transacion aki, a duna su aprobacion pa

e transferencia di e accionan aki.Aki bao por lesa un poco mas di InfraRed y Plenary Americas.

InfraRed Capital Partners completes sale of Watty Vos Boulevard in Aruba

InfraRed Capital Partners (“InfraRed”) has completed the sale of its 100% interest in the Watty Vos

Boulevard Project (“WVB” or “the Project”) to Plenary Americas (“Plenary”).

The Project is a 22½ -year concession granted by the Government of Aruba for the design,

construction, and financing of a 21km, four lane arterial road between Aruba’s main international

airport and the island’s key tourist areas, as well as the provision of operations and maintenance

services.

InfraRed acquired an 85% interest in the Project in 2017 through its InfraRed Infrastructure Fund III

and the remaining 15% interest in 2021. The original US$67m capex project included the design and

construction of a 2×2 lane arterial road of 7km, renovation of the existing road over a length of 14km,

and design and construction of 15km of cycle routes and 14 roundabouts and two overpasses.

Construction was completed in October 2019 and the Project became fully operational in December

2020.

Stephane Kofman, Head of Capital Gain Funds at InfraRed Capital Partners, said:

“Since acquiring the Watty Vos Project in 2017, InfraRed has worked to develop and operate this

strategically located asset to provide greater connectivity on the Island of Aruba. All stakeholders

agree that Plenary is a suitable long-term owner for Watty Vos going forward.”

Vision:

E autoridad di infrastructura Arubano, dunando henter e comunidad un servicio tecnico di calidad halto, cu un team pro-activo y eficiente, manteniendo integridad, transparencia y necesidad di clientenan, teniendo cuenta cu un medio ambiente

y economia sostenibel.

