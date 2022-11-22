Cambio di accionista pa proyecto di Watty Vos Boulevard / Plenary Americas acquires 100% interest in Aruba’s Watty Vos Boulevard project

E proyecto di Watty Vos Boulevard a inicia dia 23 di februari 2017. Pa haci e proyecto aki mester a
forma un compania cu lo ehecuta exclusivamente e proyecto di Watty Vos Boulevard conforme e
contrato pa e proyecto aki. Esun cu a ehecuta e proyecto aki tawata Mota Engil Aruba Construction
Company N.V. Inicialmente e accionista principal di e proyecto Watty Vos Boulevard tabata InfraRed
Capital Partners cu 85% di e accionnan.
Conhuntamente cu Mota Engil cu 15% di e accionnan, aña pasa InfraRed Capital Partners a cumpra e
15% di e accionnan di Mota Enagil y a bira asina e unico accionista. Pais Aruba tabata tin un bon
relacion di trabao cu InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed). Na luna di mei ultimo InfraRed a informa
Pais Aruba cu door di reorganisacionnan interno nan a tuma e decicion di bende tur nan accionnan den
e compania di Watty Vos Project Company y cu ya nan a cuminsa e proceso pa bende. Esun interesa
pa cumpra e accionnan tawata Plenary Americas kende tin amplio conocemento y experencia riba e
tereno di PPP.
Despues cu Gobierno di Aruba a haci su diligencia nan ariba e transacion aki, a duna su aprobacion pa
e transferencia di e accionan aki.Aki bao por lesa un poco mas di InfraRed y Plenary Americas.
InfraRed Capital Partners completes sale of Watty Vos Boulevard in Aruba
InfraRed Capital Partners (“InfraRed”) has completed the sale of its 100% interest in the Watty Vos
Boulevard Project (“WVB” or “the Project”) to Plenary Americas (“Plenary”).
The Project is a 22½ -year concession granted by the Government of Aruba for the design,
construction, and financing of a 21km, four lane arterial road between Aruba’s main international
airport and the island’s key tourist areas, as well as the provision of operations and maintenance
services.
InfraRed acquired an 85% interest in the Project in 2017 through its InfraRed Infrastructure Fund III
and the remaining 15% interest in 2021. The original US$67m capex project included the design and
construction of a 2×2 lane arterial road of 7km, renovation of the existing road over a length of 14km,
and design and construction of 15km of cycle routes and 14 roundabouts and two overpasses.
Construction was completed in October 2019 and the Project became fully operational in December
2020.
Stephane Kofman, Head of Capital Gain Funds at InfraRed Capital Partners, said:
“Since acquiring the Watty Vos Project in 2017, InfraRed has worked to develop and operate this
strategically located asset to provide greater connectivity on the Island of Aruba. All stakeholders
agree that Plenary is a suitable long-term owner for Watty Vos going forward.”
Vision:
E autoridad di infrastructura Arubano, dunando henter e comunidad un servicio tecnico di calidad halto, cu un team pro-activo y eficiente, manteniendo integridad, transparencia y necesidad di clientenan, teniendo cuenta cu un medio ambiente
y economia sostenibel.
Plenary Americas acquires 100% interest in Aruba’s Watty Vos Boulevard project
Plenary Americas is pleased to announce it has acquired a 100% interest in the Watty Vos Boulevard
(WVB) project from InfraRed Capital Partners.
The WVB project is a 22½-year concession with the Government of Aruba for the design,
construction, and financing of a 21-kilometer-long, four-lane arterial road between Aruba’s main
international airport and the island’s key tourist areas, as well as the provision of operations and
maintenance services for the roadway.
The original project included the design and construction of a 2×2 lane arterial road of 7 kilometers,
renovation of the existing road over a length of 14 kilometers, and design and construction of 15
kilometers of cycle routes, 14 roundabouts and two overpasses.
Construction was completed in 2019 and the project became fully operational in December 2020.
“Plenary is thrilled to have acquired a 100% interest in the Watty Vos Boulevard project on the island
of Aruba. We look forward to developing a long-term partnership with the Government of Aruba and
ensuring the project’s continued success,” said Brian Budden, President & CEO of Plenary Americas.
Nos ta spera di por a informa comunidad di Aruba ariba e topico akinan relaciona cu e proyecto di
Watty Vos Blvd.