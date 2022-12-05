[VIDEO] Trahadornan di El Gaucho Restaurant a Walk-Out pa haya atencion y respet di compania.

To the Management of

El Gaucho Restaurant

Attention: Mrs. Omira Botta, Director

December 5, 2022

0433/12/05

Collective Labor Agreement

Dear Mrs. Botta,

By this means we hereby inform you that the FTA has called out a one hour protest

action for today, December 5th

, 2022 at 6 p.m. at El Gaucho.

As you are aware of, it has been 8 weeks since the FTA sent a draft CLA to you with

the request to start negotiations. On November 11th, 2022 a letter was sent to the

Government Mediator requesting intervention, after which we were informed by your

attorney that we would be contacted at the end of november to start negotiaitions.

This did not happen.

Your actions give the strong impression of being delay tactics, whilst according to the

law you are obligated to negotiate a CLA with the FTA since our unions was appointed

as the legal representative of your staff in the referendum held on the 23rd

of May of

this year (article 14a paragraph 4 Arbeidsgeschillenverordening).

Trusting in having informed you accordingly, we remain.

Respectfully,

Hose G. Figaroa, LL.M.

President & Secretary General FTA

