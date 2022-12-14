[VIDEO] Taxi ta hasi U-Turn y ta causa accidente cu hende herida na Lucianitastraat.

Diaranson atardi a drenta informe di un accidente cu hende herida den Lucianitastraat, mesora a dirigi tanto polis como ambulans na e sitio. Na yegada di patruya na e sitio a bin compronde cu un taxi lo a bay hasi un u-turn net ora tin trafico ta bini y a causa e accidente. E impacto tabata fuerte y a lagasa hende herida. Ambulans a yega na e sitio y a atende cu e heridos. Polis di trafico a bini na e sitio pa tuma datos pa nan investigashon pa cu e accidente aki. A bin na cla cu tabata un pasahero turista den e taxi a forsa e taxista pa hasi un U-Turn cu a causa e accidente. E turista no a gusta e asunto mucho y a bandona e sitio sin duna cuenta.