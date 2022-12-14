Proyecto Erasmus+ cu curso pa trahador di organisacionnan local y internacional cu ta traha cu hoben



CEDE Aruba a organisa un curso funda door di Erasmus+ cu a tuma lugar na Aruba. E curso cu a haya e nomber “CRECE” (Creation, Reflection, and Education for Community Empowerment) a tuma lugar di 28 di november pa 7 di december. 40 participante na curso CRECE a bin di un total di 20 organisacion di Europa, di Caribe y di Aruba.

E curso su meta tabata pa yuda e representantenan di e organisacionnan mehora nan metodonan pa traha cu hoben y alaves pa informa mas tocante di loke ta e subsidio di Erasmus+. E tabata un oportunidad unico pa crea collaboracionnan nobo entre e organisacionnan local y Europeo y tambe pa mehora nan capacidad pa traha den un contexto internacional.

Pa conclui e curso, e participantenan a scirbi di nan experencianan durante di e dianan di CRECE. Aki ta sigui algun di loke nan a comparti cu nos:

‘Young people are the co-creator of the present’, quoting one of my trainers, we as youth workers stand in the frontline to guide, coach and support our youngsters, listen to them and include them. In order to help them ‘Create’ programs for them, it is key to ‘Reflect’ on their needs first before releasing any form of further Education to Empower them. As a youth worker, I experienced this active training tour.’

Chulyta Jubitana, Caribbean Education and Cultural Foundation from St. Maarten

‘This was my first time experiencing an Erasmus+ program, which took place in Aruba for a duration of 9 days. I am so grateful that I was given the opportunity to attend this training course where I was able to

meet and bond with people from different countries and nationalities. I gained insights into what Youth Work entails in different EU countries and learned about new, impactful tools that I myself can use with the youth within my organization.’

Chisela Vasquez Santos, Heart-Centered Leadership Foundation from Aruba

‘Erasmus+ is a great opportunity for young people to explore their possibilities and to think outside of the box. Meeting new cultures in a non-formal environment and becoming more aware of the different approaches to the challenges that we are all facing, empowers you to become a more active member in society. In a long turn, this could provide significant changes in everyday life of your local community. Taking part in activities in Erasmus+ program fosters you to see the bigger picture of the realities around you, but also brings a fresh look and new ways of dealing with situations that you see as obstacles in a particular moment in life. Accept the possibility and explore it-you won’t regret.’

Buga Bulj, Posejdon from Croatia

Si bo ta interesa pa haya sa mas tocante di oportunidadnan di Erasmus+ pa bo of bo organisacion, manda nos un email na euyouth@cedearuba.org of manda nos un WhatsApp na 561-9666.

Pa mas informacion di CEDE Aruba y proyectonan local y internacional pa hoben y esnan cu ta traha cu hoben, acudi na nos website www.cedearuba.org, of sigui nos riba Facebook, Instagram, y TikTok: @euprojectsaruba.



Anochi cultural – paisnan compartiendo nan cultura cu hobennan local (den e potret: team di Aruba)