Ministerio di Labor, Energía & Integracion Departamento di Labor & Investigacion ta anuncia aumento di salario minimo y e limite di salario pa aplicacion di e Ordenansa Laboral 2013 entrante 1 januari 2023

ORANJESTAD – E suma di salario minimo pa un empleado cu tin 18 aña di edad of mas ta bira entrante 1 januari 2023, Awg. 1.893,40 pa luna y Awg. 441,60pa siman.

Pa un empleado di 18 aña of mas cu ta haci traboudomestico den un residencia priva, e salario minimo tabira Awg. 883,35 pa luna. Pa e empleado domestico cu ta traha 22 ora of menos pa siman e suma di salario minimo lo bira Awg. 9,85 pa ora. Esaki ta nifica cu e salario minimo ta conoce un aumento di Awg. 78,05 paluna. Pa e empleado domestico esaki ta un aumento diAwg. 36.43.

Como consecuencia di e ahustacion di e salario minimoe limite di salario pa aplicacion di e OrdenansaLaboral 2013 (Arbeidsverordening 2013) tambe lo subi entrante 1 di januari 2023. E Ordenansa Laboral 2013 ta e ley cu ta regla condicionnan di trabou manera entre otro e oranan maximo cu por traha pa dia of pa siman, dianan di sosiego, pago di overtime ora traha mas cu e máximo ora permisibel ariba un dia normal di trabou y pago di overtime riba dianan di fiesta.

E Ordenansa Laboral no ta aplicabel pa tur trahadopero ta conta solamente pa trahadonan cu ta cai bou die limite di salario.

E limite di salario nobo lo bira entrante 1 di januari2023, e salario minimo

(Awg. 1.893,40) x e factor 2.5= Awg. 4.733,50. Esaki ta ensera cu trahadonan cu ta gana un salario di Afl. 4.733,50 pa luna of Afl. 56.802,00 pa aña of menos,ta cai bou di proteccion di e Ordenansa Laboral 2013 y tin derecho riba tur e condicionnan di trabou stipula dene ley aki.

Departamento di Labor y Investigacion ta pidi tur trahado y principalmente dunadonan di trabou pa tenebon cuenta cu e cambionan

Ministerie van Arbeid, Energie en Integratie

Directie Arbeid en Onderzoek

kondigt de verhoging van het minimumloon en de inkomensgrens voor de toepassing van Arbeidsverodening 2013 per 1 januari 2023 aan



ORANJESTAD – Het bedrag van het minimumloon voor een werknemer die de leeftijd van 18 jaar heeft bereikt wordt per 1 januari 2023 aangepast op Awg 1893,40 per maand en Awg 441,60 per week. Voor een werknemer die de leeftijd van 18 jaar heeft bereikt en die huishoudelijke diensten verricht in de huishouding van natuurlijke personen wordt het minimumloon op Awg. 883,35 per maand bepaald. Voor huishoudelijke dienstbodes die 22 uur per week of minder werken, wordt het minimum-uurloon Awg. 9,85. Dit betekent dat de minimumloon met Awg. 78,05 is toegenomen. Voor de huishoudelijke dienstbodes is de toename Awg. 36,43.



Als gevolg van de aanpassing van het minimumloon wordt de inkomensgrens voor toepassing van de Arbeidsverordening 2013 ook per 1 januari 2023 verhoogd.

De Arbeidsverordening 2013 regelt de arbeidsvoorwaarden zoals o.a. het maximum werkuren per dag of per week, rustdagen, overwerkbetalingen bij meer werken dan het toegestane aantal uren per dag of per week en overwerkbetalingen op feestdagen. De Arbeidsverodening is niet van toepassing op alle werknemers maar slechts op die werknemers die onder de inkomensgrens vallen.



Per 1 januari 2023 wordt de nieuwe inkomensgrens Awg. 4.733,50 per maand (het minimumloon Awg. 1.893,40 x factor 2.5). Dit betekent dat werknemers die een salaris verdienen van Awg. 4.733,50 per maand of Awg. 56.802,00 per jaar of minder onder de bescherming van de Arbeidsverordening 2013 vallen en het recht hebben op alle arbeidsvoorwaarden die deze wet voorschrijft.



Directie Arbeid en Onderzoek verzoekt alle werknemers, maar in het bijzonder, alle werkgevers met deze aanpassingen rekening te houden.

Ministry of Labor, Energy & Integration

Department of Labor & Research

announces the increase in minimum wage and income limit for the application of the Labor Ordinance 2013 as per January 1st, 2023

ORANJESATD – The minimum wage of an employeewho has reached the age of 18 years will be adjusted as per January 1st, 2023 to Awg. 1.893,40 per month and Awg. 441,60 per week. For a domestic worker performing labor in a private residence, the minimum wage will be Awg. 883,35 per month. For a domestic worker laboring 22 hours or less per week, the minimum wage will be Awg. 9,85 per hour. This means that the minimum wage will increase with Awg. 78.05. For the domestic worker, the increase is Awg. 36.43.

As a result of the minimum wage adjustment, the income limit for the application of the Labor Ordinance 2013 (Arbeidsverordening 2013) will also increase as per January 1st, 2023. The Labor Ordinance regulates the working conditions such as the maximum working hours per day or per week, rest days, overtime payments when exceeding the maximumworking hours per day and per week and overtime payments on holidays. The Labor Ordinance is notapplicable to all workers, but only to those who fall under the income limit.

The new income limit as per January 1st, 2023 will be Awg. 4.733,50 per month (the minimum wage Awg. 1.893,40 x factor 2.5). Employees who earn a monthly salary of Awg. 4.733,50 or an annual salary of Awg. 56.802,00 or less fall under the protection of the Labor Ordinance 2013 and are entitled to all the working conditions this law provides.

The Department of Labor & Research kindly requests all employees, and in particular, all employers to take due note of this adjustment.