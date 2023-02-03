Resultadonan di un investigacion relaciona cu supuesto informacion cu e periodista Mericano Greta van Susteren tabatin tocante e desaparicion di Natalee Holloway.

Natalee Holloway

Papiamento

Natalee Holloway a desaparece na Aruba despues di un anochidi salimento riba 30 di mei 2005. Te dia di awe e desaparicion di Natalee tin su impacto.

Autoridadnan hudicial di Aruba (Cuerpo Policial di Aruba,instancianan di investigacion y Ministerio Publico di Aruba) lo investiga tur tips serio cu drenta cu lo por hiba na clardidad den e caso aki.

Na mei 2022 e periodista Mericano G.C. van Susteren a publicavia social media cu e ta dispone di informacion importante cucual lo por soluciona e desaparicion di Natalee.

Pesey mes cu RST (recherche samenwerkingsteam) en cooperacion cu FBI a start na juni 2022 un investigacion baoguia di Ministerio Publico di Aruba.

E investigacion aki tabata dirigi principalmente riba e preguntasi e informacion cu señora Van Susteren ta dispone di dje, ta asina concreto y corecto cu en berdad e lo por hiba na soluciondi e caso.

Lamentablemente e informacion no a aporta na soluciona e desaparicion di Natalee.

Lo contrario, e investigacion a mustra cu Van Susteren a biravictima di estafa y manipulacion di probablemente personananfor di Sur-America cu kendenan e tabatin contacto y kendenan a gañe cu informacion falso, en cambio pa pago.

Por ehempel, Van Susteren a haya un paki via post desdeColombia cu tabata contene sapato y paña cu segun e afzenderlo tabata pertenece na Natalee.

Sinembargo, despues di investigacion forensico di FBI a resultacu e ADN haya den e paki no tabata cuadra cu ADN di Natalee y tampoco di Joran van der Sloot.

Hasta e sapato a resulta di tabata di un marca falsifica cu alavezmuy probablemente a wordo fabrica apenas na 2019.

Van Susteren a ricibi ademas varios foto y video. Investigaciondi e fotonan y videonan a mustra cu aki tambe ta trata di manipulacion y estafa.

E fotonan di supuesto personanan envolvi den desaparicion di Natalee por ehempel, tabata bin di un pagina habri di Facebook.

Otro fotonan, manera di e wesonan humano cu segun e afzenderlo tabata restonan mortal di Natalee, a resulta procedente di Internet. Un di e fotonan aki, por ehempel, a wordo saca for di un articulo di corant di 2018 tocante un dump na Costa Rica.

E investigacion a mustra tambe cu no tabata trata di variosfuente independiente cu tabata conta e mes storia. Tur e personanan cu a acerca Van Susteren ta parce di ta lia na otro.

Autoridadnan a palabra anteriormente cu Van Susteren, cu e lo wordo informa personalmente y ampliamente tocanteresultadonan di e investigacion y e contenido di e investigacion.

Sinembargo, señora Van Susteren a bisa dos biaha caba cu e lono desea ningun presentacion di e team investigativo tocante e topiconan aki.

Awe a informele por escrito den un carta tocante e resultadonandi e investigacion. Cu mayornan di Natalee tambe a buscacontacto.

Natalee Holloway

English

On May 30, 2005, Natalee Holloway disappeared after a night out in Aruba. To this day, Natalee’s disappearance causes impact. The judicial authorities of Aruba (the Aruba Police Force, other investigative entities and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Aruba) will follow up on any serious leads that could solve this case.

The American journalist G.C. van Susteren published on social media in May 2022 that she has important information at her disposal that could solve Natalee’s disappearance.

In June 2022, an investigation led by the Public Prosecutor’sOffice of Aruba, was launched by the RST (Recherchesamenwerkingsteam) in cooperation with the FBI. The investigation mainly focused on the question whether the information provided by Van Susteren was concrete and accurate enough to solve the case. Unfortunately, the information did not contribute to solving the disappearance of Natalee.

On the contrary, the investigation has shown that Van Susterenwas the victim of fraud and manipulation by persons possibly inSouth America with whom she had come into contact, and who, in exchange for payment, deceived her with false information.

For example, Van Susteren received a postal package from Colombia, containing shoes and clothing that, according to the sender, would have belonged to Natalee. Forensic investigation by the FBI showed that, among other things, the DNA found in the package did not match DNA belonging to Natalee or to Joran van der Sloot. The shoe turned out to be a brand counterfeit, which was probably manufactured in 2019.

Van Susteren has also received various photos and videos. The investigation into those photos and videos revealed manipulation and deception.

The photos of probable suspects involved in Natalee’s disappearance, for example, came from a public Facebook page. Other photos such as a photo of human bones that, according to the sender, were the remains of Natalee, were also found to come from the public Internet. For example, one photo wastaken from a 2018 newspaper article about a garbage dump in Costa Rica.

Furthermore, the investigation showed that there were no multiple independent sources that told the same story. All the people who approached Van Susteren appeared to be connectedto each other.

It had previously been agreed with Van Susteren that she would be informed about the result of the investigation and about the way in which the investigation was carried out. She has twice denied an extensive personal presentation from the detectives on these topics. Today she was notified by letter of the results of the investigation. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has also reached out to Natalee’s parents to establish contact.

Natalee Holloway

Op 30 mei 2005 verdween Natalee Holloway na een avondje uitgaan op Aruba. Tot op de dag van vandaag heeft de verdwijning van Natalee impact. Als er tips binnenkomen die zouden kunnen leiden tot het brengen van klaarheid in deze zaak, dan zullen die door de justitiële autoriteiten van Aruba (het korps politie Aruba, andere opsporingsinstanties en het openbaar ministerie Aruba) worden onderzocht.

De Amerikaanse journaliste G.C. van Susteren heeft in mei 2022 via social media bekend gemaakt dat zij over belangrijke informatie beschikte, waardoor de vermissing van Natalee zou kunnen worden opgelost.

In juni 2022 is dan ook onder leiding van het openbaar ministerie Aruba een onderzoek gestart door het recherche samenwerkingsteam (RST), met medewerking van de FBI. Het onderzoek richtte zich vooral op de vraag of de door Van Susteren aangedragen informatie zodanig concreet en kloppend was dat die inderdaad kon leiden tot een oplossing. De informatie heeft helaas niet kunnen bijdragen aan het oplossen van de vermissing van Natalee.

Integendeel, het onderzoek heeft aangetoond dat Van Susteren het slachtoffer is geworden van bedrog en manipulatie mogelijkdoor personen uit Zuid-Amerika waarmee zij in contact was gekomen en die haar, in ruil voor betaling, om de tuin hebben geleid met valse informatie.

Van Susteren kreeg bijvoorbeeld een postpakket toegezonden vanuit Colombia, met daarin schoenen en kleding die volgens de afzender van Natalee afkomstig zouden zijn. Na forensisch onderzoek (door de FBI) bleek onder meer dat het in de doos aangetroffen DNA niet “matchte” met het DNA van Natalee of met het DNA van Joran van der Sloot. Een schoen in de doos bleek een merkvervalsing, die bovendien waarschijnlijk gefabriceerd is in 2019.

Van Susteren heeft ook diverse foto’s (en filmpjes) toegestuurd gekregen. Uit het onderzoek naar die foto’s en filmpjes bleek eveneens van manipulatie en bedrog. De foto’s van vermoedelijke betrokkenen bij de verdwijning van Nataleebijvoorbeeld waren afkomstig van een openbare Facebookpagina. Ook andere foto’s zoals een foto van menselijke botten die volgens de afzender de overblijfselen van Natalee Holloway waren, bleken afkomstig van het openbare internet. Eén foto was bijvoorbeeld geknipt uit een krantenartikel uit 2018 over een vuilnisbelt in Costa Rica.

Verder is uit het onderzoek gebleken dat geen sprake was van meerdere van elkaar onafhankelijke bronnen die eenzelfde verhaal vertelden. Alle personen die Van Susteren hebben benaderd leken met elkaar verbonden.

Met Van Susteren was eerder afgesproken dat zij geïnformeerd zou worden over het resultaat van het onderzoek en ook over de wijze waarop het onderzoek is verricht. Zij heeft tot twee keer toe aangegeven dat zij over die onderwerpen geen uitgebreide persoonlijke presentatie van de onderzoekers wilde ontvangen. Vandaag is zij door middel van een brief over de resultaten van het onderzoek geïnformeerd. Ook met de ouders van Natalee is contact gezocht.