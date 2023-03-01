PAHO: Connecting for Health

A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth | Chikungunya cases: PAHO provides guidance to countries
Major setbacks for maternal health in many parts of the world highlight stark disparities in healthcare access. In the regions of Europe and Northern America, and Latin America and the Caribbean the maternal mortality rate increased from 2016 to 2020, by 17% and 15% respectively.
Member states discuss pandemic treaty and other key health issues at 152nd WHO Executive Board
The PAHO Director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, participated in the discussions following his appointment as WHO Regional Director for the Americas and met with country representatives to offer support during negotiations of the new instrument.
PAHO Director meets the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez
The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and Dr. Jarbas Barbosa discussed key areas of cooperation, including the implementation of lessons learned from the pandemic, such as increased equity in the availability of medicines and health technologies, and capacity building to strengthen the health workforce.
PAHO provides guidance to countries in response to increased chikungunya cases
PAHO called on countries to strengthen measures to diagnose and manage chikungunya due to higher numbers of susceptible persons and the start of peak transmission season in the Southern Cone.
New study highlights drivers behind suicide in the Americas
The article, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas, identified that while homicide and the use of alcohol and other substances are associated with an increase in suicide mortality among males, educational inequality was the main factor among females.
PAHO provides training to Caribbean laboratory technicians in cholera detection and molecular characterization
The training, delivered by the Costa Rican Institute of Research and Training in Nutrition and Health, was attended by 86 laboratory technicians from 13 countries and territories.
New smart health care facility is inaugurated in Jamaica: Port Antonio Health Centre
This facility was retrofitted to become safer, greener, and more resilient to natural disasters. A total of 12 facilities have been upgraded in Jamaica through this PAHO initiative.
International Childhood Cancer Day 2023: a new campaign promotes early diagnosis of childhood cancer
To mark the day, PAHO, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Childhood Cancer International launched a campaign to promote the early detection of childhood cancer. For pediatric cancer, a timely diagnosis and treatment are key to improving the chances of survival. Read more | Leer más