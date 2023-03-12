Taxista no kier a hiba turista neurotico pa busca medicina na hospital

Diasabra anochi a drenta informe di un problema entre un turista y un taxista na un lowrise hotel, mesora a dirigi un patruya na e sitio. Na yegada di e patruya a bin compronde cu aki ta trata di un taxista cu no kier hiba un turista neurotico pa busca medicina na hospital. E taxista a splica cu esey no ta responsabel polis a contacta cu ambulans y nan tampoco ta haci esey pero a bisa tambe cu ta taxi mester hiba e turista. Alfin e taxista a acepta bao riesgo pero lo hib’e toch. E turista mes tabata masha calmo mes.