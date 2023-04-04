PAHO: Connecting for Health

Monthly Newsletter | No. 19 | April 2023
PAHO brings together health authorities in the Americas to discuss future pandemic international instrument
Representatives from health ministries and foreign affairs were briefed on the deliberations of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body – a process initiated to draft and negotiate a new instrument to be submitted for approval by WHO Member States in 2024.
PAHO seeks to strengthen regional avian influenza surveillance and response
Animal and public health experts from nine countries in the Americas gathered in Brazil to agree on strategies to strengthen the prevention and control of avian influenza in animals and mitigate the risk of human transmission.
PAHO Director visits Panama, meets President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen
President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Dr. Jarbas Barbosa discussed the need to strengthen regional manufacturing capacities for medicines and health technologies, the digital transformation of health systems and actions to mitigate the health impact of climate change, among other topics.
PAHO issues update on poliovirus in the Americas
PAHO issued a new epidemiological update on the poliovirus situation in the region, including information on the case of vaccine-derived poliovirus reported by Peru.
Regional survey reveals extensive disruptions to NCD care in the Americas during the COVID-19 pandemic
Extensive disruptions in the diagnosis and management of non-communicable diseases in the Americas during the pandemic had a “significant adverse impact on the region” warns a new study from PAHO published in the British Medical Journal.
PAHO calls on countries to accelerate action towards ending tuberculosis
Increased investment, rapid adoption of new treatments, and strengthened multisectoral partnerships are crucial to end the TB epidemic.
PAHO supports Guyana in its One Health collaborative initiative
PAHO worked with the Ministry of Health, FAO and IICA in the launch of key activities on health surveillance, food safety, and antimicrobial resistance, among other topics.
A Freestyle for Health in Chocó, Colombia
Three young rappers from Chocó, Colombia, are supporting the prevention of diseases such as COVID-19 in remote communities on the country’s Pacific coast, where conditions of vulnerability and barriers to healthcare persist. Learn about this project of PAHO and the “Dementes Conscientes” foundation, supported by the Government of Canada. Read the story | Lea el reportaje