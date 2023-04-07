[VIDEO] Accidente basta fuerte na crusada Weststraat cu Prof. Lorentzstraat

Diabierna merdia a drenta informe di un accidente cu impactp basta fuerte na e cruzada Weststraat Prof. Lorentzstraat, mesora a dirigi un patruya na e sitio. Na yegada di e patruya a bin compronde cu aki ta trata di un accidente unda cu un Volkswagen Jetta biniendo for di Weststraat ya a subi e caminda caba y tabata pasando mitar di e caminda unda un Kia Picanto biniendo for di Prof.Lorentzstraat cu velocidad halto a bay dal den e parti patras den banda di e Jetta. Afortunadamente ningun hende a resulta herida.