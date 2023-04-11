SPEECH DI MINISTER ENDY CROES NA E CEREMONIA DI GRADUACION DI E 11 GRADUADONAN CU A RICIBI NAN MASTER OF SCIENCE IN EDUCATION



ORANJESTAD: Recientemente, Minister di Enseñansa y Deporte Endy Croes a asisti na Capstone Fair 2023 na Harbour House Aruba. Un evento special, unda cu a celebra cu diesun (11) docente den diferente nivel di enseñansa, a haal nan Master of Science in Education (MSE) aki na Aruba. Durante e ceremonia special aki, Minister Endy Croes tabatin e honor pa hiba palabra.

Speech di Minister Endy Croes:

It gives me great pleasure to be here today, as the Minister of Education & Sport, to celebrate the accomplishment of the Capstone project with the IPA students with Wayne State College.

First and foremost, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Wayne State College for providing this opportunity for our educators in Aruba. The collaboration between our two institutions has been instrumental in shaping the professional development of our teachers, and we are grateful for the knowledge and experience they have gained through this program.

At the heart of education lies the need for continuous improvement and growth. Capstone projects, such as the one completed by our teachers with Wayne State College, are essential to ensure that our educators are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the ever-evolving needs of our students. By engaging in these types of projects, teachers not only develop a deeper understanding of their subject matter, but they also learn valuable skills such as: critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration.

The Government of Aruba’s vision on education, “Education in Transition 2021-2025”, emphasizes the importance of promoting 21st century skills and aligns with SDG4 to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all. Promoting also Lifelong learning. Through initiatives such as this program, we are working towards achieving these goals by providing our teachers with the necessary tools and skills to prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the facilitators at IPA for their excellent courses, and also, I would like to thank the electives of leadership, which have been instrumental in developing our teachers’ leadership skills. Their commitment to excellence is a testament to the quality of education that our teachers receive through this program.

I extend my warmest congratulations to —all the teachers who have completed their 2-year Master of Science in education program. As I use the 4D concept in daily live which stands for desire, discipline, dedication and determination to achieve milestones, I am sure you did this to, on your own way, and your hard work, and commitment have been perfect, and I have no doubt that you will continue to inspire and motivate your students to reach their full potential.

Looking forward, we are excited about the potential for future collaborations with Wayne State College in Nebraska to continue guiding our next generation of educators and students. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our students and contribute to the growth and development of our nation.

To the teachers: We are proud of you. Thank you and Congratulations!

Masha danki