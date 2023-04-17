Earth Week Beach Clean Up – Help us spread the word

It is with great excitement that we announce the kickoff of Earth Week with our monthly beach clean-up of Eagle Beach, taking place on Wednesday, April 19th. This time, we have an outstanding turnout, with our staff and guests totaling approximately 50 persons, along with 57 school children and 2 teachers from Mon Plasir Basisschool, and 12 staff members from the Aruba Airport. To commemorate this important occason , our Prime Minister, Ms. Evelyn Wever-Croes, will deliver an inspiring speech at the start of the event.

The program will be as follows:

8:30 AM all participants arrive at the play area in front of Coco Loco (next to Costa Linda)

8:45 AM Crescenzia Biemans introduces Her Excellency Ms. Evelyn Wever-Croes following the Prime Minister’s speech

9 AM all participants start cleaning 1 KM of Eagle Beach

We would like to extend a cordial invitation to you to come and broadcast this event. We believe that your coverage will help us spread awareness about the importance of protecting our environment and keeping our beaches clean.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to your presence at the event.

Kind regards,