 Posted in INCIDENTE

WEYYYYYY Bon dia ta diabierne. Daily Dose tin specialmente pa awe merdia BBQ DRUMSTICKS!

07:00  May 12, 2023  Leave a comment

Daily Dose take away BBQ Drumstiks pa Lunch special awe cu Aroz, Batata y banana

Fls.15,- so, pidi eaun tempran na 7418555
Nos ta habri pa bo breakfast tambe.
Cumana 1a

Share:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *