Aruba Airport Authority a haci presentacion Minister Rob Jetten a conoce plan pa mehora conectividad interinsular entre e islanan

Aruba Airport Authority gives a presentation on improving the interisland connectivity between the Caribbean islands in the Kingdom to the Minister of Climate and Energy Policy

ORANJESTAD – This past May 11th, management of Aruba Airport Authority NV (AAA) gave a presentation to Minister Rob Jetten, Minister of Climate and Energy Policy of the Dutch government about how the air connections between the islands can be improved. Minister Jetten was accompanied by Mr. Hamza Kacha, Program Manager Caribbean Netherlands at the Ministry of Climate and Energy Policy, Mr. Michiel de Graaf, Senior Policy Adviser/ Press Officer and Mrs. Geraldine Ras both from the Representation of the Netherlands in Aruba (VNO).

At the meeting, AAA’s CEO Mr. Joost Meijs, gave an extensive account of the current state of affairs at the Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) regarding the strategic plans and developments in the field of electric flying. The latter mainly in the context of making the flight connections between the CAS and BES islands in the Caribbean more sustainable, more efficient,and cheaper in the short and long term. The working group, which is working on a Joint Strategic Plan for this within the framework of the DCCA, was also extensively discussed.

For his part, Minister Jetten has given his vision of the opportunities of electric flying for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and of the enormous opportunities that exist if all governments, authorities, and aviation parties work well together.

“The exchange of information about current projects, plans and developments on the islands and in the Netherlands was extremely instructive, useful and enlightening in several areas. The contacts that have now been made will come in handy in the roll-out of the Joint Strategic Plan for improving the connections between the islands. This plan is expected to be delivered in October this year,” said Mr. Joost Meijs, CEO AAA.