Deportistanan y principalmente e Bodybuilders a caba di ricibi e tristo noticia cu Rodney Pieternella a caba di fayece

June 26, 2023

Un rato pasa nos a ricibi e tristo noticia cu e conosido Bodybuilder Rodney Laureano Pieternella naci 4 di Juli 1968 a caba di fayece. Na famianan di e fayecido awe24.com ta extende su mas sincero palabranan di condolencia.

