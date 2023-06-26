Posted in OBITUARIO Deportistanan y principalmente e Bodybuilders a caba di ricibi e tristo noticia cu Rodney Pieternella a caba di fayece 09:51 June 26, 2023 Leave a comment Un rato pasa nos a ricibi e tristo noticia cu e conosido Bodybuilder Rodney Laureano Pieternella naci 4 di Juli 1968 a caba di fayece. Na famianan di e fayecido awe24.com ta extende su mas sincero palabranan di condolencia. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related Articles Den Eddy Ras FMTB a perde un gran coordinador Minister President Evelyn Wever Croes TA EXPRESA PALABRANAN DI CONDOLENCIA NA FAMIA DI SRA. MARY WEVER-LACLE Y PARTIDO AVP. Biografia artistico di un gran musico Señor Walter Simon de Cuba PAHO laments the death of former Uruguayan president who fought the tobacco industry