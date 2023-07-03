Rotary Club Aruba a tene su evento annual caminda a instala su board nobo. / The Rotary Club of Aruba Celebrates its Board Turnover Event.

Aruba, July 03, 2023 – Rotary Club Aruba, ta conoci di ta un organization comprometi pa haci un impacto positivo ariba nos communidad local ta anuncia cu nan a organiza e evento caminda a traspasa e liderasco na un Board nobo. E occasion grandi aki a tuma lugar na e Hilton Embassy Suits ballroom Juli 1,2023, unda a si mismo a conmemora e trajecto largo di e Rotary Club di Aruba di 85 anja di existencia. Bow di e guia di nos Presidente saliente, Shelby Maduro, Rotary Club di Aruba a sigi florece, dunando balor na e espirito di servicio cu pasion consistente. Durante su maneho Shelby a lidera iniciativanan transformativo y asina ta marca su logronan di e club y a si mismo e impacto riba bida di hopi hende den comunidad di Aruba. Su dedication y compromiso exceptional a dune e honor di ricibi e Paul Harris recognition, cu ta symbolisa su impacto profundo na e comunidad di Rotary. Recordando e logronan remarkable di e Rotary Club di Aruba, e Presidente nobo, Luis, a remarka: “Mi kier inicia cu bisa danki na tur miembronan di e Rotary Club di Aruba cu a juda nos Club stima durante e casi 85 anjanan cu a pasa y cu ainda ta haciendo esei. Aunke mi no tabata tei tur e anjanan, mi ta convenci cu mi lo contribui y ta sinti e passion pa juda nos Club den su caminda pa crescemiento continuo. Mi kier ta parti di e miembresia cu lo pasa over un Club mas grandi pa e generacionan di futuro.” E evento di traspasa board no solamente a duna honor na e logronan di pasado pero tambe a sirbi pa un momento importante den e historia di e Club, dunando bon bini na Luis como e Presidente nobo. Luis ta un miembro dedica di e Rotary Club di Aruba, y e tin un compromiso profundo pa servicio cu un estilo visionario di liderasgo. Su presidencia ta priminti di yuda sigur na mas crecemiento, mas colaboracion, y logra un impacto positivo atraves di initiativanan pa comunidad. E evento di traspasa board tabata un ceremonia elegante na unda e logronan di e Board saliente bou Presidencia di Shelby a wordo celebra, y tambe e Board nobo a wordo instala. Tur presente tabata tin e oportunidad pa testigua e cambio di e mandato, nificando e compromiso di e Rotary Club pa mantene su mission y valornan. Tur presente a duna pabien na e Board saliendo y e Board nobo. “Nos ta invita tur hende pa participa den e celebracion aki y ta testigo di e transition di Shelby su liderasgo pa mi presidencia”, Luis a bisa. “Hunto nos lo construi ariba e fundeshi fuerte poni dor di nos antepasadonan, y nos lo continua pa haci un impacto positive y permanente den nos comunidad.” Hunto cu Rotary International nos lo Crea Speransa na Mundo. Rotary Club di Aruba ta un club local di Rotary International, cual ta un red global di individuonan dedica na servicio humanitario, cu stardardnan halto di ethica, y fomentando bon voluntad y paz mundialmente. Desde e inicio di Rotary Club di Aruba na 1938, e Club semper tabata na vanguardia di servicio na communidad, liderando projecto y iniciativanan cu impacto positivo na pa mehora e bida di Arubanonan.

The Rotary Club of Aruba Celebrates its Board Turnover Event.

Aruba, July 03, 2023 – The Rotary Club of Aruba, known for being an organization committed to making a positive impact amongst the local community, held its annual turnover dinner where the new Board for the year 2023-2024 was installed. The event further commemorated the club’s exceptional journey of nearly 85 years in service.

Under the visionary guidance of the outgoing President, Mrs. Shelby Maduro, the Rotary Club of Aruba

has flourished, consistently embodying the spirit of service and compassion. Throughout her tenure,

Shelby spearheaded transformative initiatives, leaving an indelible mark on the club and the lives of

countless individuals in Aruba. Her exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment have earned her the esteemed Paul Harris recognition, symbolizing her profound impact on the Rotary community.

Reflecting on the club’s remarkable achievements, the incoming President, Mr. Luis Oduber stated, “I

want to start by thanking each and every member of the Rotary Club of Aruba who has nurtured our

esteemed club over the past (almost) 85 years and continue to do so. Although I was not there all those

years, I have the conviction to contribute to, and feel the passion to help our club on its path to

continued growth. I want to be part of the ones that handed over a greater club to generations to

come.”

The Board Turnover Event did not only pay tribute to the accomplishments of the past but also serves as

a significant moment in the club’s history, welcoming Luis as the new President. Luis is a dedicated

member of the Rotary Club of Aruba, possessing a deep commitment to service and a visionary

leadership style. His presidency promises to usher in an era of continued growth, collaboration, and

impactful initiatives that will benefit the community of Aruba.

The evening further featured an elegant ceremony, highlighting the achievements of the Board 2022-

2023 and their heartfelt contributions, as well as the introduction of the new Board with Luis at the helm

as President. Attendees had the opportunity to witness the passing of the torch, signifying the club’s

commitment to upholding its mission and values.

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and witnessing the transition of

leadership as Shelby passes on the presidency to me”, said Luis. “Together, we will build upon the strong

foundation laid by our predecessors and continue to make a lasting impact in our community.” Together

with Rotary International we intend to CREATE HOPE in the WORLD

.

The Rotary Club of Aruba is a local chapter of Rotary International, a global network of dedicated

individuals committed to humanitarian service, high ethical standards, and fostering goodwill and peace

worldwide. Since its establishment in 1938, the Rotary Club of Aruba has been at the forefront of

community service, spearheading impactful projects and initiatives to address critical issues and uplift

the lives of Arubans. Rotary International brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.