Posted in INCIDENTE Polis a yuda turista perdi yega bek na unda e ta hospeda 00:22 July 8, 2023 Leave a comment Diasabra madruga polis atento a topa cu turista perdi cansa y perdi den Vondellaan. Polis a para y yuda e turistanan aki yega bek nan hospedad pa asina nan yega bek “safe and sound” pa nan sigui goza di nos dushi isla. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related Articles Chauffeur di un Honda no a regula su velocidad ni a mantene disancia a bay dal tras di un Toyota Rush na rotonde Tanki Flip. Polis y bombero a bay pa un otro cas na candela den Village Doño di gym kier a burla di autoridad, pero polis a ripara su modus operandi y a klap e un boet! Ladronnan purbando di horta meter y tubonan di koper pero polisnan atento pasando a stroba nan!