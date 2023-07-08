 Posted in INCIDENTE

Polis a yuda turista perdi yega bek na unda e ta hospeda

00:22  July 8, 2023  Leave a comment

Diasabra madruga polis atento a topa cu turista perdi cansa y perdi den Vondellaan. Polis a para y yuda e turistanan aki yega bek nan hospedad pa asina nan yega bek “safe and sound” pa nan sigui goza di nos dushi isla.

