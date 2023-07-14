[VIDEO] Polisnan a demostra na muchanan di un grupo di “camping” cu nan tambe ta bon hende y amigonan di e muchanan

Diabierna mainta polisnan a duna un demostracion di e trabao di polis na e muchanan ora cu nan tambe por a bisti e ekipo di e mobiele eenheid y nan mester a enfrenta un grupo di muchanan di e camping cu a lanta contra e juffrouwnan ya cu nan kier “Pizza” pero e juffrouwnan NO KIER treat y grupo tabata tira blaasnan cu awa riba e muchanan cu a bisti manera polis di e mobiele eenheid. Tanto e muchanan cu a bisti como polis y esnan protestando a pasa masha dushi mes e experiencia aki y a echt nota cu polisnan ta amigo di tur hende!