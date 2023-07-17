Vuelo Inaugural di WINAIR pa Corsou cu e ATR nobo a marca un logro den e biahenanpa Caribe

ORANJESTAD – Ta cu masha orguyo Aeropuerto di Aruba ta felicita WINAIR pa e lansamento exitoso di nan vuelo inaugural pa Corsou y Aruba haciendo uzo di nan avion nobo cu ta un ATR-500. Desde 14 di juli di e aña aki, WINAIR lo opera e servicio entre Corsou-Aruba, Corsou-Bonaire y vice versa marcando un milestone significativo pa e aerolinea.

Pa sostene e expansion di ruta WINAIR a anuncia e incorporacion di un di dos avion ATR na su flota den e siguientelunanan. E desaroyo emocionante aki ta demostra WINAIR sucompromiso cu crecemento y e conectividad den region Caribe. E ATR-500 nobo di e aerolinea ta e prime como propiedad di e aerolinea mirando cu anteriormente nan tabata lease e DHC-6 Twin Otter for di Air Antilles pa un periodo di seis aña pa sirbi e islanan ABC y Republica Dominicana.

E introduccion di e ATR nobo, awo e avion mas grandi di e flota, no solamente ta amplia e WINAIR su capacidadnanoperacional sino e ta pone un standard nobo pa biaha den e region Caribe. Cu su interior nobo y 48 asiento e avion ta ofreceun miho nivel di comodidad y luho na su pasaheronan. Lo opera e servicio di Sint-Maarten pa Aruba cu un escala na Corsou cu e avion ATR tres biaha pa siman riba diaranson y diabierna.

Aeropuerto di Aruba ta reconoce WINAIR como un socio valioso y ta pa e motibo ey nan ta felicita e aerolinea pa e milestone aki. “E incorporacion di e avion nobo na e flota di WINAIR ta refleha e compromiso comparti pa mehora e conectividad entre e islanan di Caribe Hulandes. Nos ta felicitaWINAIR pa e echo importante aki y nos ta orgulloso di portraha conhuntamente cu e team di WINAIR pa asina avansa e conectividad y fortalece e relacionnan den region. Nos ta speradi por sigui traha hunto pa brinda experiencia excepcional di biahe pa e pasaheronan di Caribe”, asina Aruba Airport Aviation Business Development Executive Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends a duna di conoce.

Winair ’s Inaugural Flight to Curacao and Aruba with New ATR-500 Series Aircraft Sets Caribbean Travel Milestone

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport is proud to extend its warmest congratulations to WINAIR on the successful launch of their inaugural flight to Curacao and Aruba using their new ATR-500 series aircraft. Starting from July 14, 2023, WINAIR will now operate service between Curacao-Aruba, Curacao-Bonaire, and vice versa, setting a significant milestone for the airline.

To support this route expansion, WINAIR has announced the addition of a second ATR aircraft to its fleet in the upcoming months. This exciting development showcases WINAIR’s commitment to growth and connectivity within the Caribbean region. The airline’s new ATR-500 series aircraft is the first owned by the carrier, as they previously leased DHC-6 Twin Otter aircrafts from Air Antilles for a period of six years to serve the ABC islands and the Dominican Republic.

The introduction of the new ATR aircraft, now the largest in the carrier’s fleet, not only expands WINAIR’s operational capabilities but also sets a new standard for travel in the Caribbean region. With its brand-new interior and 48 seats on board, the aircraft offers a heightened level of comfort and luxury to travelers. The service from Sint Maarten to Aruba, with an intermediate stop in Curacao, will be operated with the ATR aircraft three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Aruba Airport recognizes WINAIR as a valued partner and congratulates the team on this milestone. “The addition of the new aircraft to WINAIR’s fleet reflects the shared commitment to enhancing connectivity between the Dutch Caribbean islands. We congratulate WINAIR on this significant milestone and are proud to work alongside the WINAIR team in advancing connectivity and strengthening relationships within the region. We look forward to continuing our partnership and providing exceptional travel experiences for passengers in the Caribbean” said Aruba Airport’s Aviation Business Development Executive, Mrs. Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends.